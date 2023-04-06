LANSING — Four men, including former Michigan Speaker of the House Rick Johnson of LeRoy, were charged and accepted pleas Thursday related to a public corruption scheme.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca announced charges in the public corruption scheme that involved a state board overseeing medical marijuana licensing. The investigation delved into Johnson's nearly two years of tenure as chairman of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board and the more than $100,000 he received in bribes spanning from May 2017 to April 2019.
Johnson was charged with one count of accepting bribes Thursday, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $250,000. Totten also announced that Johnson, and the three other men charged in this case, also accepted pleas Thursday. All four men pleaded guilty to the charges they faced.
John Dawood Dalaly was charged with one count of payment of bribes Thursday, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $250,000. Lobbyists Brian Dennis Pierce and Vincent Tyler Brown were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, which carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and fines as high as $250,000.
The investigation found that Johnson was at the heart of this scheme and received approximately $110,200 in cash and other benefits from multiple sources. Totten said Johnson accepted these bribes corruptly knowing they were designed to influence him or reward him for his decisions while serving on the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.
The charges state that Dalaly provided Johnson with approximately $68,000 in cash and benefits, while Pierce and Brown to flowed approximately $42,000 to Johnson. It was attempted to hide this by putting the bribes in various LLCs that Johnson controlled.
Tarasca said the FBI takes these types of public corruption cases seriously because of the damage they do and how they erode public confidence. He also said because these crimes are done in secret so they are often not apparent when they are happening.
He said in these types of cases many start with a tip and there is a growing intolerance for these types of cases. Tarasca said these public corruption cases can be difficult to detect without the help of public citizens.
Totten said public corruption like in this case is poison to any democracy and it was especially toxic here. He also said that the marijuana industry is seen as a modern-day gold rush but one of the key leaders in the early days of that industry acted corruptly.
It was uncertain if Johnson or the other three defendants, in this case, would actually serve jail time and that would ultimately be a decision for a judge to make, according to Totten. He also said all four of the defendants, in this case, are cooperating with investigators and the investigation is ongoing.
Totten said he and investigators expect full cooperation on all relevant matters related to this case by all four defendants.
"They all are pleading guilty to this. There is a process that still has to be followed. The plea hearing will be in one to two weeks and this is not formally a conviction until it is accepted by the judge. It will remain an allegation," he said.
Calls were made Thursday to Johnson's attorney, Nicholas Dondzila of the Grand Rapids firm Kuiper Kraemer PC, seeking comment, but they were not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.
