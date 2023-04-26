GRAND RAPIDS — The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday, acknowledging he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications for the lucrative business.
Rick Johnson’s appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids was a remarkable fall. Years ago he was a powerful state lawmaker, serving as speaker of the Republican-controlled House from 2001 through 2004. Johnson, of LeRoy, is a former Osceola County Board of Commissioners member and was chairman of the board before running for a State House seat.
The investigation so far has centered on corruption at the marijuana board before it was disbanded in 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.
A Detroit-area businessman, John Dalaly, pleaded guilty last week. He said he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Johnson, including two private flights to Canada.
Johnson, 70, answered a series of questions from the judge during the hour-long hearing but wasn’t asked to explain his motive for taking bribes. Johnson and defense lawyer Nick Dondzila declined to comment outside court.
Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca announced the charges against Johnson and three other men related to the public corruption scheme that involved the state marijuana board.
The investigation delved into Johnson’s nearly two years of tenure as chairman of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board and the more than $100,000 he received in bribes spanning from May 2017 to April 2019.
Johnson was charged with one count of accepting bribes on April 6, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $250,000. Johnson, and the three other men charged in this case, also accepted pleas on the day they were arraigned. All four men pleaded guilty to the charges they faced.
Johnson “provided valuable non-public information about the anticipated rules and operation of the board and assistance with license application matters,” the court filing stated.
Two lobbyists, Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson. All four men are cooperating with the FBI, which could help them at sentencing.
Johnson’s plea agreement states that he must provide investigators with information about “any and all criminal activity of which he is aware” and testify in court or to a grand jury if necessary. That provision isn’t limited to his work on the marijuana board.
“We may or may not bring future charges in this case,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten told reporters. “What I can say is that the investigation and prosecution of public corruption is a priority for our office. We will follow it wherever we find it.”
Prosecutors agreed not to bring charges against Johnson’s wife, Janice. Dalaly said Rick Johnson told him to hire her to work on license applications.
It was uncertain if Johnson, or the other three defendants in this case, would actually serve jail time and that would ultimately be a decision for a judge to make, Totten said during a press conference on April 6.
The Cadillac News reached out to U.S. Attorney’s Office Communications Director Tiffany Brown seeking comment. Via email, Brown stated, “As the process and investigation is ongoing in this case, we will not be saying anything more publicly outside of what was in the release and press conference a few weeks ago.”
The Cadillac News also reached out for comment to Special Agent of the FBI and Public Affairs Officer of the Detroit Field Office Mara Schneider who said via email that she didn’t believe there would be anything additional released Tuesday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight inside a state agency. Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. Voters approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2018.
