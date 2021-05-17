Ride for a Cure getting ready for 11th annual fundraiser

CHASE — Ida DeHaas, of Chase, may have lost her battle with cancer in 2015, but her dream for an annual event to support other cancer patients lives on in a big way.
DeHaas was instrumental in starting Ride for a Cure at D Bar D Ranch in Chase — an event that has now raised over $230,000 for cancer patients; with more than $28,000 raised last year despite COVID-19.
DeHaas’s family members and friends at D Bar D Ranch are busy planning this year’s event, scheduled for Sept. 11.
Ride for a Cure benefits Spectrum Health’s Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City. The funds provide needed programming support and services at the facility’s wellness center, such as free wigs, bras, massage therapy and transportation assistance.
Trail rides, wagon rides, camping, a pig roast, a silent auction and live music will again highlight the event. The cost is $25 per person.
Multiple horseback trail rides and horse-drawn wagon rides will occur on Sept. 11. A four-hour trail ride begins at 1 p.m., with a two-hour ride starting at 2 p.m. Multiple wagon rides also leave at 2 p.m. for those without a horse.
Many participants camp at the ranch and enjoy a full weekend of activities, including a fun speed show and DJ Friday evening and live music Saturday evening with Stolen Horses Band. A silent auction tent will operate throughout the weekend. The event concludes with a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Campsites are available for the weekend.
Event organizer Denise Clinton, DeHaas’s daughter, is excited for the 2021 event.
“Each year is special, and this year we should be able to cross the $250,000 mark in funds raised to fight cancer,‘ she said. “We’re so thankful to the campers, horse riders and contributors to Ride for a Cure — this money truly makes a difference for area cancer patients.‘
Clinton said organizers are gratefully accepting auction items and monetary donations and riders will again be seeking sponsors. New this year are $20 coffee cup planters available all summer at the D Bar D Rach store, with all proceeds going to Ride for a Cure.
Organizers will make necessary social distancing decisions due to COVID-19 closer to the event date.
Businesses and individuals willing to donate a silent auction item can call the ranch at (231) 832-3143 or drop off the item on-site at 6746 East 64th St. in Chase.
Pledge sheets to sponsor riders, or for riders to collect support are available online at www.dbardranchmichigan.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.