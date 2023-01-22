CADILLAC — The silent marchers returned to Cadillac on Sunday afternoon. They participated again in the local walk for life sponsored by the Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life. They made their way up Mitchell Street to Mt. Carmel Cemetery as in other years. They placed their luminaries by each of the 55 small crosses representing each of the 55 abortions that were performed in Wexford and Missaukee Counties in 2021.
This year was different, though. It was the 50th anniversary of the first March for Life held in Washington, D.C. in the wake of the Roe v. Wade ruling. This was the first year the anniversary passed following the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court during the summer. And while there was joy among the Pro Life marchers because of that decision by the justices that left the laws governing abortion up to each individual state, there was also a deep sadness over the passing of Proposal 3 in the November election making Michigan among the most liberal states in the country regarding abortion rights.
As Don Hoitenga, the president of the Wexford/Missaukee RTL organization, pointed out, the resolve to keep on fighting for the unborn has not diminished.
“We’re more emboldened now by Proposal 3 to keep up the fight for these precious lives,” Hoitenga said.
“We need to stand up for the unborn as much now in Michigan and across the country as we’ve ever done. And we’re not gonna stop. This has lit a fire. We know this is what God desires of us and calls us to do.”
Bill Bartosz, a longtime RTL member and one of the organizers of Sunday’s march, agreed.
“We know the fight isn’t over,” he said. “We’re battling a culture that has known nothing but abortion for 50 years and that isn’t going to change overnight. They aren’t going to lay down because Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Just look at what happened with Proposal 3 here in Michigan.
“We still need to march for the lives of the unborn and we still need to get the word out. That’s why things like the march today are still so important.”
Hoitenga and Bartosz were encouraged by the number of marchers who turned out Sunday, though they’re always hoping for more.
“It would be easy to step back now with the Roe decision but if anything this is the time we need to press in even more,” Hoitenga said.
Bruce and Daire Rendon of Lake City, former state legislators and longtime Pro Life advocates, were among the marchers once again as they’ve been for decades.
“The fight for the unborn continues; it has to,” said Bruce, who initiated the state’s most sweeping pro life bill in 2012 while serving in Lansing.
“When you look at what transpired in the last election you know the battle isn’t nearly over. Every abortion is a lost human life. Every one of those children was formed in the image of God. If we don’t stand up for them, who will?”
“This isn’t the legacy we want to pass down to our children and grandchildren here in Michigan,” Daire added.
“This is a black mark on our state and our nation. The unborn deserve a voice and God has called us to be their voice. And we know we’re gonna win this battle in the end because the battle belongs to the Lord and He is victorious.”
Rev. Wayne VanDuinen, longtime pastor of the Butterfield Community Church in Missaukee County, shared the eulogy this year at Mt. Carmel.
“We’re here to remember and recognize those children who were loved by God, sent by God, and returned to God,” VanDuinen told those gathered at the cemetery site.
“Fifty-five children were lost to abortion in Wexford and Missaukee counties in 2021, victims in this battle for life.”
VanDuinen noted that had they lived, they could have gone on to live productive lives as doctors, pharmacists, elected officials, husbands, wives, mothers, nurses, carpenters and much more.
“Instead, they’re in the presence now of the God who loves them,” he concluded.
“And we need to remember He also loves those who have had abortions and He’s ever willing to forgive them if they turn to Him.”
Pastor Brian Algie of Calvary Baptist Church of Lake City led those gathered in some worship songs, including “Jesus Loves Me, This I Know” which also happened to be the favorite song of his young children who were with him and helped him lead the singing. Algie then offered the benediction, ending this year’s silent march in Cadillac but with the understanding that the march will continue in future years along with the battle for the unborn.
