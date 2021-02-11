CADILLAC — It's happened every year for more than three decades.
The city of Cadillac is recognized annually for excellence in financial reporting.
"This 2019 was the 35th consecutive year that the city received this award, and 2020 will be the 36th consecutive year that the city receives this award," said Joe Verlin, presenting to city council on behalf of Gabridge and Company, which audits the city's finances.
Verlin explained that, in addition to conducting the required audit process, the city publishes additional, voluntary information and is one of just 75 local units of government out of 2,500 in Michigan that receives the award based on the additional disclosures. "It's a heightened awareness, a commitment to transparency."
Verlin gave a presentation to city council regarding the firm's audit of Cadillac's fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
"As usual, it was a very clean audit process," Verlin said. "We were able to get to the point where we provided a clean opinion on the financial statements."
Owen Roberts, the city's director of finance, said that the city prepares the financial reports.
"The purpose of the audit is to issue an opinion on whether or not these financial statements accurately report in all material aspects the finances of the City," Roberts said. "They do this by coming in and going through various tests of our processes and procedures, sampling transactions to affirm that they were handled accurately, collecting evidence of asset and liability account balances, and asking questions of various staff each year to try and detect any real or perceived existence of fraud."
The Cadillac News asked Roberts whether these routine yearly audits are designed to catch fraud or malfeasance.
"Most of this is done by random sampling, so it’s not bullet-proof, but the auditing standards are such that the evidence collection required of an auditor must be sufficient to issue their opinion," Roberts said via email. "In our case, we have always received an 'unmodified' opinion, which is the best opinion they can issue."
Verlin said the process was smooth and Gabridge and Company was able to verify the revenues, expenditures, assets and liabilities of the city.
"Accordingly, we provided a clean opinion on the financial statements," Verlin said, noting that a clean opinion is also called an unmodified opinion. "This is the gold standard, the highest level of opinion that we can provide on financial statements."
Verlin's presentation included some highlights.
Whether you want to call it equity or net position, Cadillac's assets exceeded liabilities by $31,339,437.
"Theoretically, if the city sold all of its assets and paid all of its liabilities there would be $31 million leftover—but that includes infrastructure, streets, buildings, things that aren't necessarily spendable," Verlin explained. "For that reason, it's a hypothetical number. But we do like to see that number turning up over a period of time."
And it has been, though the city's net position dropped by $473,652 in 2020, it increased by $820,486 in 2019.
"If we look back over the past 24 months the city's doing fine," Verlin said.
You can blame the loss in 2020 on the pandemic.
"There was a significant decrease in charges for services," Verlin said, noting that with business closures, there was less use of water and sewer, resulting in a loss of revenues even as expenses remained flat.
The city's cash flow, however, increased, with fund balance up $127,430 for a total of $7,243,276. The general fund also grew by $322,184.
Verlin said that was a good sign, particularly in the middle of a pandemic.
The city also has 15% of the general fund expenditures and transfers out set aside for working capital and the city's $2,259,269 unassigned fund balance means the city is 31.5% funded (the recommendation is at least 17%, with most cities falling between 25 and 50%).
"You guys are right where you need to be: not too much, not too little," Verlin said. "There's some uncertainty with future revenues. It's nice to know that you guys have enough of a buffer sitting in your fund balance to be able to weather those storms in the future as well."
Verlin also said the city had continued to make payments on long-term debts and what while the city's police and fire pension funds had taken a hit along with the stock market, the pension funds were compliant with state standards and funded at 77.6%
With COVID-19 precautions in place, this year's auditing process was different than in past years.
"It certainly was a bit of a challenge going through the audit cycle without being on-site or at least having very limited and restricted time on-site with the city," Verlin told city council during the Feb. 1 meeting, adding that the firm appreciated all of the extra work city staff did to make the audit process work. "There was a lot of additional emails exchanged, a lot more scanning, uploading; an exchange of information electronically compared to a typical audit cycle. And we certainly hope to get back to normal in the upcoming year."
