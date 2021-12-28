CADILLAC — Revival Center Cadillac will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
For nearly 30 years, Revival Center has been celebrating the new year with sledding, chili and table games, and they’re bringing it all back again. To start off the day, there will be sledding on Cross Hill, followed by hot cocoa, at 4 p.m.
A favorite event of Pastor Will Markham, the soup and chili cook-off will take place at 6 p.m., with a submission deadline of 5:30 p.m.
“What better thing to eat on a cold winter’s night than chili, so it’s not only heartwarming, it’s stomach warming,” Markham said. “So it’s kind of like maybe comfort food on a night when people need a little bit of comfort going into the new year.”
The most recently added event, the snowman building contest, has already been in action leading up the event, and the winners will be announced at 7 p.m. For the remainder of the evening, community members can enjoy food and table games.
Each year, families continue to return to Revival Center’s party for the opportunity to connect with their community and have a night of family-friendly fun. After a pandemic-related cancellation last year, Markham said it’s more important than ever for people to have a sense of normalcy.
“We’ve been very blessed as a congregation to not have encountered, you know, losses when it comes to COVID,” he said. “People in our church have been very responsible, but they’ve also been people of faith, and we’ve been very, very blessed during the season, and we just felt like it was time to, you know, renew some of those kinds of things.”
As the new year begins, Markham and other Revival staff are challenging people to 40 days of forgiveness. Each day will center around a different way to practice forgiveness.
Promoting forgiveness for oneself and for others is a person New Year’s resolution for Markham.
“I’m looking forward to the beginning of our year being focused on the idea that each of us deals with our issues of forgiveness so that we can walk in forgiveness and not be people who, you know, have this grudge or hard feelings toward anybody,” he said. “And so we’ve been, you know, just encouraging folks to get ready for it.”
The Revival Center Cadillac New Years Eve Party is free and open to the public. It will be hosted at Revival Center, located at 984 Plett Road.
