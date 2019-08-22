MANISTEE — With the retirement of U.S Forest Service Ranger Jim Thompson, an acting ranger has been named to the Cadillac/Manistee Ranger District while the search for a permanent replacement is conducted.
On Wednesday, the USDA Forest Service announced Shannon Rische reported to the Cadillac/Manistee Ranger District to serve as the acting ranger and will oversee the district’s timber, fire, recreation, wildlife and administrative operations. Rische joined the USDA Forest Service in 2002 as a civil engineer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests and rose through the ranks to lead the Huron-Manistee’s engineering, lands, and recreation programs as its operations staff officer. After her term as the acting ranger is complete she will return to that position.
“Serving as acting district ranger gives me an opportunity to reconnect with the field and gain a better understanding of the complexities and challenges the district is facing,‘ Rische said. "The employees in Manistee are saying goodbye to a long-serving Ranger and preparing for a move of the district office from Manistee to the former Chittenden Nursery in Wellston. That is a lot of change and I hope to help make these transitions as smooth as possible.‘
Rische is a native Michigander from Canton. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan.
