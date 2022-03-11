CADILLAC — Imagine having to choose between groceries, rent or a full tank of gas. With prices at the pump exceeding $4 per gallon, that’s the reality for some Cadillac residents.
While in between jobs, Cadillac resident Zac Brown has been picking up DoorDash orders to make ends meet. Before the spike in the price of gas, Brown was able to work as a dasher for a majority of the day. Within the last week, he’s been limited to lunch and dinner rush hours only because he can’t afford the amount of gasoline needed to dash outside those bounds.
“I don’t take a dash unless it’s not that far away,” he said. “And basically, I’m tied up into a couple hours, and if I don’t get anything for roughly 10 minutes, I just stop dashing.”
Similar to the wait staff of a traditional restaurant, dashers rely mostly on tips for compensation, on top of a base, per-dash pay. For Brown, that’s about $2.50 guaranteed for every order, but he said tips are never a sure thing, and he’s had to be particular about the orders he takes on.
“[The app] tells you what you’ll make if you accept it,” he said. “So I won’t accept the dash unless I’m making over $5.”
Every hour spent not dashing is an hour that Brown loses the opportunity to contribute to his household revenue. At the same time, he said the cost of filling his tank often isn’t worth dashing at all. In the last week, Brown filled up about three times, which, when combined with the gas station trips he’d already taken, cut him short for a monthly payment.
“My bills don’t go away. I still got to make my car payment,” Brown said. “It might have just been cheaper just to make my car payment, instead of going and dashing, because I’m spending the same amount in gas.”
“We basically have to choose between food, gas and rent,” he added.
High gas prices have also caused Kat Bembeneck to take on a much larger expense when driving to work. As an employee with Grand Traverse Resort, her commute is just under an hour each way, or roughly 74 miles. With no assistance available, the cost comes completely out of pocket.
“I have to fill my gas tank every two days, and the increase from gas prices has made it difficult for me to find gas cards from donation places like Father Fred or Michigan Works because they aren’t giving any out,” she said.
Bembeneck said her free time is now spent solely at home, because she doesn’t have the extra income for activities.
One cost-cutting solution being proposed by a group of governors, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is to suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon for the next six months. Bembeneck said she was surprised to discover that a federal gas tax exists, as she has only been aware of the 27.2 cents per gallon gas tax for the state.
“I would be in support of the suspension, because they already tax enough of our paychecks,” she said. “They should be able to move funding around to cut it out.”
Cadillac resident Searah Marshall, too, had no idea about the federal tax on gas and said she agrees with a federal tax suspension, because it isn’t worth the negative impact on workers.
“You want to make our economy stronger, not weaker,” she said. “And by adding taxes to our gas, you’re just making our community, and our country, weaker, because we’re having to pay, not only taxes out of our weekly, monthly paychecks, but also on our gas that we use.”
Organizing a household budget around the price of gas has made Marshall’s day-to-day errands and appointments more difficult to manage. Between grocery store trips, visits to the doctor’s office and school drop-offs and pick-ups for her children, even traveling locally has become too costly.
“We used to always go for little tiny drives with my kids, just get out, see the town and whatnot,” she said. “And now it’s so difficult, because we have to save the money that we do have to be able to put in gasoline and commute back and forth to work, and take my son to school and stuff. It’s just been making life really, really hard.”
Being both a commuter and a Murphy USA employee, Abby Polzin said she’s having to pay the high price of gas on top of receiving complaints from gas station customers.
“All day they are complaining about it,” she said. “I just say, ‘I gotta pay it also.’ In the end, we will pay it, ‘cause we need it.”
There are several contributing factors that impact gas prices, but with President Biden’s recent ban on Russian oil and gas, many Michigan drivers have placed the blame for the inflation on Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.
University of Michigan Professor of Economics Hoyt Bleakley said the U.S. supplies a good portion of its own energy, along with imports from countries like Mexico, Canada and Saudi Arabia, making Russia’s contribution minuscule in comparison. Because of this, Bleakley said the president’s ban won’t do much for gas prices.
“Imagine if Texas said it was going to boycott Russian oil. You’d say, ‘well that’s stupid, because Texas is an oil exporter,’” he said. “So that would be a useless gesture.”
Although the president does have a certain level of influence on which countries oil is being imported from, Bleakley said the actual price is mostly dictated by global supply and demand. Having only recently returned to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, the workforce hasn’t bounced back completely, and there are fewer hands on deck.
Despite low oil supply, more people are back to traveling, which has driven the recent inflation. In combination with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bleakley said Michigan drivers should expect to sit tight with the current prices, because it isn’t a quick-fix issue.
In Bleakley’s opinion, the next step is to start addressing the immediate supply constraints the country is facing.
“Why are there so many ‘help wanted’ signs out there? Why are we still seeing store shelves empty?” he said. “I don’t think that’s a permanent thing, I think that’s a question of picking ourselves back up and moving at the pace we were before the pandemic. I don’t think that happens instantaneously.”
In an effort to decrease the cost of gas now, the Michigan House has approved new legislation which pauses the state gas tax for six months. Lawmakers cast their vote Wednesday, and the bill will now move to the Senate. If passed and united with a suspension of the federal gas tax, Michigan drivers would save roughly 45 cents per gallon of gas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.