CADILLAC — Despite taking place thousands of miles and an entire ocean away, the invasion of Ukraine by its neighbor Russia is hitting close to home for many Northern Michigan residents.
An unscientific online poll posted by the Cadillac News Thursday revealed that most respondents were worried about the conflict, for a couple of reasons. Out of 26 responses, 38.5% indicated their level of concern was as high as it could be, and about 56% rated their level of concern to be between 7-9, with 10 being the highest.
Of those responses, 88% said they thought the U.S. should take some sort of action in response to the attack. Most, 69%, said that the U.S. should provide military and economic aid to Ukraine. About 58% said the U.S. should impose economic sanctions on Russia, and a little under 20% said the U.S. should take direct military action against Russia.
When asked to describe specifically how they thought the development could impact the U.S., 13 respondents said that they were worried about rising gas prices, inflation and instability in the world economy.
Here are a couple of those comments:
• “It is already impacting the United States. As a result of this conflict, we will see higher commodity prices and increased scarcity. The stock market has already gone down as a result of Putin’s actions, and western involvement in Ukraine is likely to be necessary in order to prevent a full scale takeover of Ukraine by Russia.”
• “It will effect fuel prices within the week.”
• “Increased prices in gasoline and wheat products. We import it from Ukraine and Russia.”
Seven of the respondents indicated they were most concerned about the possibility of additional acts of aggression and spread of totalitarianism throughout Asia and Europe.
• “This will directly affect our NATO allies in Europe. Which by extension affects America.”
• “Way higher gas prices, less freedoms worldwide and China will invade Taiwan in the next year while we are weak, we are potentially looking at WW3.”
• “I can see this developing into a long-term standoff or conflict between world powers.”
• “Thinking China is watching how the Ukraine/Russia conflict proceeds, as they could look to do the same thing to Taiwan.”
