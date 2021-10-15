This winter finding ways to save on heating costs might not only be a good idea but also a necessity.
With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.
Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average of $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Those in the Midwest could get particularly pinched, with bills up an estimated 49%, and this could be the most expensive winter for natural-gas heated homes since 2008-2009.
The second-most used heating source for homes is electricity, making up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase to $1,268. Homes using heating oil, which makes up 4% of the country, could see a 43% increase — more than $500 — to $1,734. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, which accounts for 5% of U.S. households.
While prices are increasing due to a variety of global economic factors, Consumers Energy is working to minimize the impact for our customers and Michigan, according to information released by the utility company.
Consumers Energy said customers will likely experience some price increase for natural gas but will be largely shielded from the current uncertainty and volatility of the market due to the utility company’s storage system.
That system allows Consumers Energy to buy large amounts of natural gas when it’s cheapest and pass those savings along to customers during the winter when demand is highest. Consumers Energy said it has already secured gas for heating this winter at lower rates to help keep heating bills affordable.
The stored gas is within the state and readily available. Consumers Energy said on average, gas storage assets have supplied approximately 50% of the natural gas that is provided to customers during winter and can provide up to approximately 80% on peak days if needed.
Consumers Energy then purchases the remainder on an as-needed basis, meaning customers may experience some impact from current market pricing, but the company only charges its customers for the actual cost of the gas used.
Consumers Energy also said it connects customers with energy assistance, including a campaign late last winter with the attorney general to promote help via 2-1-1. Whether customers are in search of emergency assistance or ongoing aid, Consumers Energy also offers a variety of payment assistance programs. Those programs can be found at ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance.
Consumers Energy also helps customers lower their bills through its energy efficiency and demand response programs. From using energy at the right times to rebates and energy assessments, Consumers Energy said it has tools to help customers save energy and money at their homes and businesses via ConsumersEnergy.com/Change.
This winter is forecast to be slightly colder across the country than last year. That means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm, on top of the potential to pay more for each bit of it. If the winter ends up being even colder than forecast, heating bills could be higher than estimated, and vice-versa.
The forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is the latest reminder of the higher inflation ripping across the global economy. Earlier Wednesday, the government released a separate report showing that prices were 5.4% higher for U.S. consumers in September than a year ago. That matches the hottest inflation rate since 2008, as a reawakening economy and snarled supply chains push up prices for everything from cars to groceries.
To help ensure a home is running as efficiently as possible, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is again providing a program designed to reduce household energy costs.
The U.S. Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program is administered at the state level by the MDHHS Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity. MDHHS utilizes community action agencies and non-profit organizations to provide weatherization services at the local level.
Trained weatherization professionals known as energy auditors use computerized energy audit software and advanced diagnostic equipment such as blower doors and infrared cameras to create a comprehensive energy analysis of the home. This analysis is used to determine the most cost-effective measures to install in each home. The energy auditor creates a customized work order. Then trained contractors and crew members install the identified energy-efficient and health and safety measures.
The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is providing the service in its region that includes Missaukee and Wexford counties. NMCAA Weatherization Assistance Program Manager Tish Stave said the average saving nationally once the program’s measures are taken is $283, but it can be higher.
The program is open to any household that is 200% below the poverty guidelines. Stave said that means for a household of four, the annual income has to be below $53,000. The program has been running for 45 years but roughly half that time within the NMCAA region.
“If a household applies and qualifies, we would send an energy auditor to do a full energy audit. It includes looking at weather stripping, caulking, air sealing, ventilation in the house, insulation, furnace and water heater tune-up or replacement, refrigerator, installation of programmable thermostats, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors,” Stave said.
Referral forms can be found on the off the NMCAA’s website, nmcaa.net, but also by calling an intake specialist at (231) 346-2137. Stave said it can be determined if a person qualifies and if they do they can receive an application. Once received, Stave said a person is put on a waitlist, which varies by county. She also said a priority is given to the elderly, those with disabilities, homes with children or those with high energy use or cost burden.
It also doesn’t matter if a person is renting or owns their home, but Stave said the landlord would have to sign some paperwork. She also said, on occasion, landlords might have to give a contribution, but that is determined on a case-by-case basis.
“I would encourage anyone to reach out to us to see if they qualify,” Stave said. “This program is completely free. You have nothing to lose. Give us a call and see if we can help you out.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
