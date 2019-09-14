River conditions force Evart Trash Bash to a new day

EVART — The Muskegon Trash Bash scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled due to recent rains.
The Trash Bash has moved from Saturday, Sept. 14 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 due to the river's current and depth to rise almost three times higher than normal in some areas, according to Project Coordinator Patricia Jarrett.
"The Muskegon on a good day is a challenge," she said. "It just wasn't worth the risk."
Jarrett said this is the first time the Trash Bash has needed to be rescheduled in the six years that it has been running.
With 118 volunteers signed up across Osceola, Mecosta, Newaygo and Muskegon counties, Jarrett has reached out to team leaders to pass the information on the date change.
Should people cancel because of the change, Jarrett said the volunteer sign up will be open again for same-day registration.
"I won't know until Monday, but I am waiting to see how many volunteers can still come with the date change," she said. "If we have enough people drop out, walk-ups will be more than welcome to come and join the cleanup."
While rain is not expected over the weekend of Sept. 14, Jarrett said the river is still expected to rise as water runoff makes its way into the river.
"All that runoff has to go somewhere," she said. "Which only means, over the next day or so, the river will only continue to rise."
Despite recent weather, Jarrett said the weather leading up to the new date of Sept. 21 is supposed to be better and will allow for the river to return to safer levels.
