TUSTIN — A portion of 20 Mile Road was closed on Friday, due to a two-vehicle crash breaking a power pole.
Osceola County Sheriff's Department and Tustin Fire Department responded to a call from a passerby around 3:31 p.m. on Sept. 27 about two vehicles colliding on 20 Mile between Lakola Road and 230th Avenue. It was also reported that one of the vehicles had crashed into a power pole causing it to break.
After arriving on scene, emergency responders determined that no major injuries had resulted from the crash and Consumers Energy was called to take care of the broken pole.
As of publishing, the sheriff's department said it was still looking into what had caused the crash.
The portion of 20 Mile was set to open back up as soon as the scene was cleared of debris from the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.