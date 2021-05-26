MANTON — People who live near Baxter Bridge were advised by Wexford County Emergency Management to evacuate their homes Tuesday evening as crews battled a 400-acre wildfire nearby.
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said the fire started sometime before 5 p.m. and was concentrated around 31 Road and 8 Road in Greenwood Township, where they were advising residents to leave the area.
Bill Morey, with the Manton Fire Department, said the fire prompted an "all-call," which is when all the departments in the county are dispatched.
In addition to local departments, the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
Air tankers were deployed to the area, dumping water on the fire as they flew overhead. DNR investigators were conducting interviews with eye witnesses and other people in the area to determine what caused the blaze.
At 10 p.m. The DNR reported that the fire was 60% contained.
There have not yet been any reports of homes or structures being damaged by the fire. Earlier Alworden said the fire was headed northeast.
The DNR said that hot temperatures, dry conditions and winds gusting up to 30 mph fueled the wildfire. The fire started on private land and spread into the state forest. Though road closures have been lifted, DNR urged caution traveling in the fire area due to the number of emergency vehicles and fire crews still working in the area.
The fire started in a scotch pine plantation, spotted north across 10 Road and continued to burn into aspen, red pine and spruce on state forest land. The fire continued north and spotted over 8 Road, but a majority of the fire has been contained south of 8 Road and west of 33 Road.
The DNR said spotting occurs when a fire produces sparks or embers that are carried by the wind and start new fires beyond the zone of the main fire.
The cause of the fire is unkown and under investigation.
Morey, who used to serve as the chief of the Lake Missaukee Fire Department, said this is one of the largest wild fires he's responded to.
When Morey first arrived at the scene, he said along the treeline, plumes of black smoke could seen rising one by one into the air — he thinks these were pine trees that caught fire.
After helping to safeguard a home in the area that was dangerously close to the fire, Morey posted up at the corner of M-42 and 31 Road to divert traffic. Michigan State Police also blocked off some roads into the area.
Morey said a number of people dropped off food and cases of water for those who were fighting the fire.
At press time, official information on building damage, injuries and the cause of the fire was not yet available. Go to cadillacnews.com for updates.
