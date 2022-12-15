CADILLAC — Snow and ice will not be the only thing on the minds of local road commission managers this winter.
Supply chain issues and rising costs of parts and fuel are two new obstacles managers are dealing with as snow begins accumulating along local roads.
Though operations haven’t been affected, it’s something people like Wexford County Road Commission Manager Karl Hanson said they are prepared for when maintaining and repairing trucks.
“Sometimes you have to figure out some kind of workaround,” he said. “And sometimes if there’s no workaround because there’s no way to get a different part in there or that part is critical to the operation of that vehicle, it might have to wait.”
Hanson said things have improved lately with getting parts in a timely matter compared to previous years, however not all the way. He said getting parts in for their big trucks hasn’t been a problem currently, but it has been for their smaller trucks, as they may require some unique parts.
Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Brad Siddall said they’re also seeing some difficulty with the availability of certain parts and are trying to get ahead of the curve.
“We tried to take extra measures and order the most common to get stocked up on, but it’s those uncommon parts that are hard to find,” Siddall said.
The cost of parts and other supplies is another challenge road commissions are encountering. Hanson said they’ve seen the cost for certain parts go up 20% to 30%. Osceola County Road Commission Manager Michael Mattzela said they have also seen fuel costs go up, as they spent 170% more on fuel in the past year.
While he believes the road commission can maintain the same level of care for the roads this winter, Mattzela said increasing costs could affect their budget in the summer.
“What you might see in the future is projects that don’t get done because we just don’t have the funding for it,” he said. “And that over time does affect the overall condition of your roads.”
As road commissions monitor their budgets, they have already been busy clearing the roads. Hanson said so far operations have been going pretty well as recent snowfall has got everyone back into the groove of things.
“It’s gotten everyone back in plowing shape and used to working some long hours,” he said.
Hanson said they have already used over one ton of salt in Wexford County, which is more than normal for this time of the year. However, he said they still have 14,000 tons of salt on hand and will have some backup salt come in next February.
Equipment is looking good heading into the winter despite the supply chain issues. Hanson said all their trucks are in good shape, and they do have spare trucks in case repairs are needed.
Staffing is also in a good position as the Wexford County Road Commission is fully staffed. Hanson said they did see fewer candidates than usual but still had some good applicants.
The Missaukee and Osceola County Road Commissions also appear to be in good shape heading into the winter. Siddall said they have 3,000 tons of salt and he is anticipating using around 2,700 tons of it.
“So far, it looks like it’s going to be real similar to last year,” he said.
Siddall said the trucks are all repaired and the road commission is fully staffed, though they saw fewer applicants than usual. To boost interest in working for the road commission, Siddall said they hired a Career Tech Center student to work as an apprentice.
Through the program, Siddall said they hope to teach younger people about what the road commission does and draw more interest in working there.
Osceola is also looking at hiring students to help with staffing. Mattzela said they recently hired a student from the Career Tech Center in Cadillac and are talking to others in the area.
“We’re trying to find different pipelines of work,” he said.
One role he said seems to be hard to fill is mechanics. Due to wages going up and the flexibility area competitors can offer, Mattzela said it could cause delays in repairing trucks.
“We’ve had to kind of farm out some of our work to contractors and send stuff out to get repaired,” he said. “That costs more in the long run.”
Despite those staffing challenges, Mattzela said salt supplies and equipment are looking good. Like the other road commissions, he said they are out earlier than usual this year placing salt and sand on the roads, but anticipates using between 3,000 and 4,000 tons of salt this year.
As Michiganians know, the weather is hard to predict, and the winter season is no different. However, area managers said they are ready for whatever comes their way this time around.
“We’ve talked to the National Weather Service and they’re predicting a wetter than usual winter,” Mattzela said. “Whether that’s rain, snow ice, we’re not really sure but whatever it is, we believe we’ll be prepared and be able to meet whatever type of winter comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.