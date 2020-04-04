Those who've been prepping their driving reflexes to avoid the errant potholes that tend to form this time of year might not have needed to worry, after all.
"We're definitely not seeing as many potholes," said Missaukee County Road Commission Manager Kelly Bekken. "We haven't had those freezing cold nights (in the spring), which tend to pop out chunks of the road."
Bekken said frost melted slowly, with no sudden warmups followed by overnight freezes, making the transition easier for roads to handle.
Another factor that Bekken said contributed to road crews having less work to do this spring is decreased traffic as a result of the stay-at-home order in effect right now in Michigan to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Also as a result of the order, Bekken said his employees are only performing essential duties related to the safety of the roadways.
"We're calling them in as issues arise," said Bekken.
Funding for road maintenance has improved over the years — state lawmakers approved an increase in vehicle registration fees in 2015 to bolster roadway repair efforts — but is still nowhere near the levels it needs to be in order for them to keep the roads in decent shape so potholes don't form in the first place, Bekken said.
"We were starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," Bekken said in regard to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to pass legislation raising more money for roadwork. "But things have changed a little bit."
Although COVID-19 seems to have diverted attention from road funding for the moment, Bekken said the money they'll save from not having as much repairs to do this spring will help a lot.
"We'll use that money elsewhere," Bekken said.
Ken Payne, department of public works supervisor for the city of Cadillac, concurred with Bekken that road conditions overall are better right now than they typically are this time of year.
Within a two-week stretch last year, for instance, Payne said they used around 40 tons of patch to fill potholes, which translates to about $4,000. So far this spring, Payne said they're on track to using about 10-15 tons.
"It's nothing like it was last year," said Payne. "We had a lot of rain last year and freezing at night. We really didn't have those hard freezes at night this year, which helped us tremendously."
That isn't to say there aren't some trouble areas in the city, including segments of Evart, Carmel and Simon streets but nothing that had to be specifically targeted for major repairs, Payne said.
In Osceola County, road commission manager Luke Houlton said he doesn't know exactly how bad the pothole situation is because he's been working from home.
"It's hard to tell when you're not out there every day," Houlton said. "But there is still a road foreman patrolling and if he sees a big pothole, he has the authority to call people in to patch it. My gut tells me that it's not as bad this year as it was in the past."
Like Missaukee County, Houlton said his workers are focusing right now on essential operations. So far, they've been focusing their efforts on the county's gravel roads, which seem to be in worst shape than the paved roads.
The Cadillac News reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper for comment on this story but did not hear back by press time.
