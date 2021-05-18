CADILLAC — Evart Street is under construction a will be under construction throughout the summers
Crews put up barricades and began cold-milling the pavement on Friday.
Evart Street is being re-constructed between Lester and Cedar Streets. In addition to the roadwork, crews will be replacing water and sewer infrastructure, including the water main and sanitary sewer.
CJ's Excavating won the bid according to a city council decision; the bid, with a 10% contingency, was for $839,636.96. Council communication stated that the project was less expensive than the engineer's $910,000 estimate.
CJ's Excavating also won the bid for Stimson Street reconstruction from Carmel Street eastward; that project will also replace water and sewer infrastructure and costs $292,117.27, according to the bid. The city had not announced a start date.
Chestnut Street construction is not expected to start until after the school year ends.
Evart Street will be closed until the beginning of September, weather-depending.
