CADILLAC — What a difference a day can make.
Within a matter of 24 hours, crews have been able to clear hazardous ice off major roads and restore electric service to thousands following Tuesday’s storm.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said reports on Wednesday indicated that roads were “clear and dry.” Carroll added that primary roads were generally in the great shape, with crews starting work on secondary roads.
All in all, Carroll said the traffic impact of the storm was minimal in this area, thanks to there being plenty of advance weather warnings, schools being closed and people deciding to stay home. Carroll said he wasn’t aware of any major crashes in the area.
“But it’s still winter,” Carroll added. “Give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going, and don’t drive beyond your limits.”
Consumers Energy Spokesman Josh Paciorek said power outages resulting from the storm also were relatively minimal in this area.
“We didn’t see the storm materialize as far of the amount of ice they were predicting,” Paciorek said. “In the wintertime, ice is what causes outages. Half an inch is 500 pounds weighing on trees and power lines. About a quarter of an inch was forecasted, which would have been several hundred pounds, but we didn’t see that much.”
In addition to the storm not being as severe as was predicted, Paciorek said they had 300 crews on standby to address outages as soon as they occurred. About 8,000 outages were reported Tuesday, including in Lake, Missaukee and Osceola counties, but by mid-day Wednesday, all had been restored.
“I think the system held up well,” Paciorek said. “It’s always good when (inclement) whether events don’t materialize quite like they say they will.”
