Q: When are they going to fix the tracks on 13th Street?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson told him the tracks are technically the railroad’s responsibility. He also said the tracks are owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the railroad has a lease on them.
With that, Rover then called MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake to see if he could help answer this question. Lake told Rover that wasn’t something he knew right off the top of his head as rail is a different division in MDOT. He said he was looking to get the information but did not have it in time for this week’s Ask Rover. When Rover gets that information he will update this answer.
Q: I remember the huge celebration of Cadillac’s centennial in 1971 and wondered if there was ever any plan by the city for a sesquicentennial celebration? It would have been last year, but of course, most events were canceled or postponed, so can you find out if there is (or was) anything in the works?
A: Rover found out the answer to this in October but is happy to share what he found out. Last fall, Rover contacted Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia who said this question had recently come up. He said depending on the date you are using, last year could mark the 150th anniversary or it still could be a few years off.
If a person is using when the first sawmill operations occurred in 1871 as the starting point, then 2021 was the sesquicentennial. Although, if a person is using when the Village of Clam Lake was established in 1874, Peccia said the sesquicentennial won’t be for a few years.
Finally, if a person is using when Village of Clam Lake was incorporated as the City of Cadillac in 1877, Peccia said the sesquicentennial won’t be until 2027. Peccia said in his estimation all of the area’s history should be celebrated and if a group of citizens or an organization wants to spearhead some sort of celebration it is something the city might be interested in doing.
Q: When will Lesson Street between Wright Street and 13th Street be fixed?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the city is currently in the process of determining if that stretch of road can be milled and filled in the next year or so. He said it is not on the list of roads to be worked on this summer, but the city is looking at doing mill and fill type jobs on several different roads. That list, however, has not been finalized.
While that doesn’t answer your question, Payne said Lesson Street is on his radar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.