Roadside weed pick up started for Lake Mitchell property owners

CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board is reminding lakefront property owners the roadside pickup of weeds is available and will continue through September. The pick up started on May 18.
The aquatic weeds need to be removed from the lakeshore by property owners and put on the edge of the road. Property owners also should not leave any sticks, brush, yard waste, or sand by the roadside as only the aquatic vegetation will be picked up.
The collected weeds also are turned into compost and available free of charge. The compost is at the residence of Ron Klimp, which is on the south side of the lake. Property owners can go to his home to pick up the compost/weeds at no cost, or for a small fee Klimp will load up a truck or trailer. For more information, contact Klimp at (616) 295-8686.
During the current season, select areas of Lake Mitchell also will be treated periodically. Treatments were slated to begin soon and are for the control of aquatic weeds and/or algae. Areas that are being treated will have signs posted along the shoreline within 100 feet of the treatment area that indicates what products were used and any use restrictions that apply.
The lake survey was completed recently and the areas of milfoil were located for treatment, which should occur during the week of June 7. Areas where patches of thick native weeds interfere with boat navigation in the coves or canal, treatment also will occur. Once the treatments are completed, there is a one-day ban on swimming in these areas, and garden and lawn water systems using lake water should be suspended for about a week.
After treatment, it usually takes about three weeks for dying plants to drop to the lake bottom. A follow-up survey some weeks later will determine which areas need additional treatment.
For more information about the lake, weed pick up or the treatment of the lake, go www.lakemitchell.org. The next Lake Mitchell Improvement Board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 22 at the Cherry Grove Township Hall parking lot. If the meeting is able to be held inside the township hall masks should be worn.
