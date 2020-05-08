CADILLAC — Almost immediately after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxed restrictions on the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, people started hitting the roadways.
"It was like a flip of the switch," Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said. "All of a sudden, there was traffic on the roads. That first week (after some restrictions were lifted), traffic volume really picked up."
Yancer estimated that their traffic stops increased by as much as 50% following the April 24 press conference when Whitmer announced that her order would be extended but with some of the previous provisions lifted.
During the days between March 23 — when she originally imposed the stay-home order to control the spread of COVID-19 — and April 24, Yancer said he doesn't recall his deputies pulling anyone over for driving while intoxicated. In the 10 days following the press conference, however, he said they had already arrested two people for that offense, including one suspect who led police on a 10-mile chase that ended in a foot pursuit.
Less traffic apparently means less crashes, as well: compared to this time last year, the number of crashes and fatalities is down significantly in Michigan.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 17 people died on Michigan roadways since last week, bringing the total to 222 this year. In addition, 63 were seriously injured for a statewide total of 1,062 to date. Compared to last year at this time, there are 45 fewer fatalities and 335 fewer serious injuries as of Tuesday.
According to data provided by the Cadillac Police Department, from March 23 to May 6 of 2019, there were 27 crash investigations in the city and 11 hit-and-runs. Compare that to the same period this year, when there have been only five crashes and two hit-and-runs. Three of the five crashes occurred after the April 24 announcement regarding the stay-home order.
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore said new crimes slowed to a trickle after the order was implemented.
"That includes traffic related crimes as well," Elmore said. "Due to the orders, we have significantly less drivers on the roads. That means less drinking and driving cases and other offenses. We have continued to resolve some cases; however, without trial dates being set, cases are piling up. Some defendants may be hoping the crisis and back piling of cases will work to their favor. On priority cases, that will not happen. We will be ready to take cases to trial once the court resume."
Wexford County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins compared case numbers for February and April to get an idea how much of an impact the coronavirus has had on crimes. He said for the entire month of February, their office received 39 driving while license suspended complaints and 17 operating while intoxicated complaints. For the entire month of April, they received four driving while license suspended complaints and three operating while intoxicated complaints.
"I would also note that we are seeing more people venturing out on the roads," Elmore said. They are doing so carefully. We also see less out-of-town traffic."
Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police Seventh District information officer, said from the time the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order was issued to now, their traffic stops declined dramatically: Non-hazardous citations dropped by 94% compared to the same time last year; citations for hazardous driving offenses such as speeding and drunken driving dropped by 84%; and the number of verbal warnings they issued fell by 93%.
Carroll said they issued less citations and warnings both as a result of fewer people on the roadways and heightened discretion among troopers in deciding when to pull people over. He said with the current risks the public and law enforcement face when in contact with each other, troopers were more hesitant to pull drivers over for minor infractions.
Although Carroll said it's hard to tell from mere observation if traffic volumes are up since Whitmer relaxed restrictions, his gut tells him that is the case.
Recently, Carroll said they experienced an increase in cases involving non-hazardous citations such as driving without insurance and cracked windshields, for example.
Although it seems like there are more drivers on the roads, Carroll said he doesn't think traffic volumes are back to the level they were before the stay-home order was issued.
Since the order was issued, Carroll said MSP posts in Northern Michigan have issued a handful of tickets to people on the roadways in violation of the order, but he added that troopers aren't just pulling people over to find out if they have a legitimate reason to be driving.
"We can't just stop people randomly," Carroll said. "We still have to have a lawful reason to pull someone over."
In many cases, Carroll said it's not very clear-cut when someone may be in violation of the order, even if on the surface it might seem that way.
For example, someone who is arrested for drinking and driving may be able to claim they were out doing something that is permissible under the order, such as getting groceries. If someone is from outside the area and is pulled over for DUI, however, it's more difficult for them to claim they were out and about for legitimate reasons, Carroll said.
"It's a fine line," Carroll said. "You just have to use a little commonsense in enforcement and go more by the intent of the order (than the strict wording)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.