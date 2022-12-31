CADILLAC — Roasted Cafe in downtown Cadillac is now serving up drinks of the hot, iced and the alcoholic variety.
The eatery first opened in late May as a coffee, breakfast and lunch spot. But over the last few months, part-owner Erica Piedmonte has taken baby steps toward offering dinner and appetizer options, along with a number of alcoholic beverages, ranging from beer and wine to craft cocktails.
With a liquor license now hanging on the wall, Piedmonte celebrated Roasted’s menu additions with an official grand opening Friday. Friends, family and local organizations were in attendance to have a drink and watch Piedmonte cut the ceremonial ribbon.
“Everyone in Cadillac has been super welcoming and positive and supportive, and trying to help us grow,” she said. “We’re grateful for it.”
It was Piedmonte’s plan from the beginning to add alcohol and dinner to the Roasted menu, as well as extend their hours of operation to 7 p.m. Thursday through Friday.
When she purchased 115 N. Mitchell Street restuarant, she said the city of Cadillac brought the opportunity for a liquor license to her attention. She thought it would be a great way to set the business apart and cater to anyone’s food and beverage needs.
The advantage of being located in the heart of downtown Cadillac is that people can stop in for a lunch break while they shop, or grab a drink with colleagues after work.
“We’re just trying to make a good place where anyone in your group can get something they want and be happy to be here,” she said.
Roasted has been stocked with a variety of draft beer, wine and liquor sourced from the breweries and distilleries of northern Michigan — like High Five Spirits in Petoskey and Big Lake Brewing in Holland.
In the coming months, Piedmonte said Roasted will extend its hours again in some capacity and add a brunch menu.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Bethany Miller said Cadillac is unique, because it has the ability to grow, while maintaining a small-town feel. She believes welcoming Roasted to downtown, and to the city’s social district participant list, alongside other successful local businesses will help to maintain that feeling.
“The businesses are so accepting of each other, as well as the community, has just been welcoming, too,” she said. “We had so many new businesses, even in the last six months, and it’s exciting to keep growing, and exciting to see the community pull together to support them.”
Roasted Cafe is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The location is closed on Sundays.
