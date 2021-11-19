Roasted Cafe to be seventh business in Cadillac Social District

CADILLAC — Cadillac’s new Social District just got a little bigger.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved a recommendation that Roasted Cafe LLC be granted a social district permit from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
Earlier this year, Long Road Distillers was the first business to apply to be in the social district and after some solicitation of other businesses by a couple of city officials, five others subsequently applied. They include the Clam Lake Beer Company, Hermann’s Cafe and Restaurant, Raven Social, Roaring 20’s Saloon, and Willow Market and Meats.
Cadillac was one of the earliest adopters of the social district program, which was created last year through a state law allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold as take-out items.
To comply with the law, communities had to designate a district where people can have drinks out in public; Cadillac chose most of downtown, including both sides of Mitchell Street, the City Park area and Cadillac Commons.
In October, council approved a resolution in support of a Class C liquor license for Roasted Cafe.
Nick Piedmont, co-owner of Roasted Cafe, shared some details about the new business.
Roasted Cafe will be located between Pine and Harris streets on the west side of Mitchell Street, above the recreational marijuana shop Dunegrass. Piedmont said Roasted Cafe will be accessible from Main Street, as opposed to Dunegrass, which can only be entered from the back lot.
Piedmont said they’ve arranged a partnership with a coffee wholesaling company and plan to offer a variety of their products, in addition to food items and some alcoholic beverages.
Their plan is to offer craft beers, wines and other drinks sourced from regional breweries, wineries and distilleries. He said emphasizing the regional aspect of their products will be a central theme of the business.
With a number of businesses now part of the social district, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they’ve been in contact with representatives of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, who say they are eager to create a branding and marketing initiative to highlight the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.