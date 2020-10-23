Robbie Schaefer performing this Saturday in Gopherwood virtual series

CADILLAC — On Saturday at 7 p.m., Gopherwood Concerts continues its 37th season of live music, The Direct To Your Living Room Season, with Robbie Schaefer.
In cooperation with Hoxeyville Music Festival and Earthwork Harvest Gathering, Gopherwood will stream the show on Facebook. Look up "Gopherwood Concerts Facebook Page" to view the stream.
Robbie Schaefer is a musician, songwriter, and playwright devoted to service through the arts. He is the guitarist and songwriter for the indie folk band Eddie From Ohio, who we have seen on the Gopherwood stage three times, and has released several solo albums.
As a solo performer, Robbie has shared the stage with Josh Groban, Keb' Mo, and Jason Mraz. Cadillac will remember his last Gopherwood show with Rachael Davis and Jake Amerding.
While Gopherwood is bringing the music to Cadillac this season in a new format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing music and welcoming atmosphere remain the same. A donation of $10 is suggested for this event, donations of any amount are welcomed.
Paul Brown, one of the organizers of Cadillac's annual Gopherwood Concerts series, said while some local venues such as Coyote Crossing Resort were able to host small outdoor performances over the summer, with cold weather on the way, even those scant opportunities will be disappearing, leaving many musicians with few options for making a living.
Brown said without a place to perform, the livelihoods of musicians may be at risk, which is why it's important to figure out a way to support them during this period.
To that end, Gopherwood made the decision to live-stream performances into viewers' homes.
Unlike previous years, Brown said the cost of admission (meaning the cost to view the live stream) will vary by show, with the individual performers dictating what they're comfortable charging.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood website at gopherwoodconcerts.org.
