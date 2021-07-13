'Rock Around the Clock' fundraiser at Curry House

CADILLAC — It's going to be a 24-hour rockathon at Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care. From July 15 to July 16, residents and community members can pull up a rocking chair and "Rock Around the Clock."
The marathon starts at 4 p.m. and continues for a full 24 hours. All fundraiser proceeds go to Hospice of Michigan, a non-profit organization that provides care for all people regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
"So even if somebody doesn't have insurance, they're going to accept them, that they have need for hospice. They, you know, provided hospice care for homeless people," Curry House Sales and Marketing Director Rae Berwald said. "So they're a great organization, and they have always been great to Curry House."
Donations can be made in person or by mail. Pledges can be made for those who are rocking during the event, and anyone can choose to participate, even until the last minute.
"People could walk up that day and say, 'hey, I want to rock,' and we will give them a chair," Berwald said.
The idea to do a rocking chair marathon came about three years ago when Berwald and Memory Support Director Amber Melvin were looking for something unique to do for a fundraiser.
"I don't know how we came up with it, but rocking and rocking chairs, everybody's qualified to do that. You don't have to walk five miles or run a marathon or anything else," Berwald said. "You can sit in a chair and rock, and then we're good."
Residents at Curry House have been strong supporters of the fundraiser, Melvin said, and welcome the opportunity to help their community.
"They love it. Everybody likes to be able to give back, if they can, into a community," she said. "You know, most of our residents have come from the Cadillac community or surrounding areas."
The fundraiser is also a way for the community to strengthen their bond with Curry House residents.
"They can see, you know, that our residents have fun when they're here," Berwald said. "And it also raises awareness about Hospice of Michigan."
Some residents have gone up to seven or eight hours of rocking, but Melvin holds the record at 18 hours. In previous years, she said residents have checked on her in the middle of the night, offering to bring her coffee and snacks.
This time around, there won't just be rocking. Berwald said Todd Balkema of Jordan Balkema Elder Law will be matching up to $1,500 to get a pie thrown in his face. For those who can't come in-person to the fundraiser, they can participate by throwing a pie in their boss' face for donation as well.
To kick off the event, Curry House will be hosting an ice cream sundae social on July 15, which Berwald describes as a "screaming good time." In the evening, there's the "tipsy rockers" wine and cheese social. The morning of July 16 includes coffee and donuts, with a pizza party in the afternoon, followed by the pie in the face for donations. Face painting is also available throughout the entire event.
"Come out in support. Support the people in the Cadillac community," Berwald said. "When they support hospice, they're supporting many people."
For more information on Rock Around the Clock, visit the Curry House Facebook page at www.facebook.com/curryhouseassistedlivingandmemorycare.
