Late last fall, the presence of didymo was confirmed to be in a stretch of the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County and recently the second river in the northern Lower Peninsula had a confirmed report of the nuisance aquatic species.
The recent confirmation occurred in a stretch of the Boardman River in Blair Township in Grand Traverse County. Before the discovery of didymo in the Upper Manistee and more recently in the Boardman River, the microscopic diatom (single-celled alga) have been found in the St. Marys River in the Upper Peninsula since 2015.
A photo of suspected didymo posted Aug.17 on a Michigan Sportsman online forum was forwarded to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Department of Natural Resources staff on Aug. 18. EGLE Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator Sarah LeSage visited Shumsky’s Canoe Launch and a bridge access site off East River Road in Blair Township on Aug. 22 to collect samples, which were verified the next day by the Great Lakes Environmental Center.
Points on the Boardman River, including Shumsky’s launch, were surveyed in May as a part of a 12-river didymo survey in northern Michigan following the detection in the Upper Manistee. At that time, didymo was not found on the Boardman or any additional rivers.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said the department is concerned that it will spread to other rivers in the region. Although humans are considered to be one vector that could be causing didymo to be spread, Tonello said there could be others. He said no one knows for sure how didymo got in the Boardman River between May and August and no one knows for sure how it got into the Upper Manistee River.
As for what the impact has been on the fisheries of the Upper Manistee River, Tonello said anecdotally from anglers the DNR has received negative fishing reports. He said the reports are not claiming there are no fish, and in particular trout, but that numbers seem reduced. To be clear, Tonello said there is no data and no electrofishing survey report to prove that, just anecdotal reports from anglers and fishing guides.
While he would have loved to spend this summer studying the Upper Manistee River to track fish response to the didymo, but the lack of personnel, time and funding don’t allow for it.
LeSage said there are two prominent ideas or theories EGLE is investing its research on related to how the aquatic alga got into the rivers.
LeSage said EGLE is exploring the idea didymo could be in low abundance in some rivers until environmental factors cause a bloom. The other idea is didymo is being spread by people, including boats and wading anglers.
Unlike the harmful algal blooms that plague areas of the Great Lakes and some inland lakes due to warm temperatures and excess nutrients, didymo blooms form in cold, low-nutrient streams generally considered pristine — the same streams prized for their sport fisheries.
“We don’t have a lot of historical samples to indicate whether didymo may be present but undetected in other Michigan waterways,” LeSage said. “It’s possible that environmental factors like changes in water chemistry or quality are causing it to ‘bloom’ or develop long stalks, making previously undetected alga cells now visible on hard surfaces in the streambed.”
Last fall, both the EGLE and DNR were concerned about the finding of the nuisance freshwater alga, that despite its nickname of rock snot, has a coarse, woolly texture.
Didymo can grow into thick mats that cover the river bottom and those thick mats are a concern for trout habitat. In particular, those intrusive mats affect macroinvertebrates, or insects, which are an important food source for trout. It can form on rocks, which are where a lot of insects trout feed off of can be found.
At the time, the message from EGLE and the DNR was to stop the spread by ensuring to clean, drain and dry their equipment, including waders and boats, before using another river.
That message remains as both EGLE and DNR officials look into what is causing didymo.
Throughout the year, EGLE and DNR have increased outreach to partners, including outfitters and bait shops serving the Upper Manistee River. These partners, in turn, have been encouraging boaters, anglers and others to adopt practices that prevent the spread of didymo via boats, gear and waders.
New signs reminding users to “Clean, Drain, Dry” are posted at access sites along the Upper Manistee. Similar outreach measures will be taken along the Boardman River.
Since 2015, the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has supported researchers at Lake Superior State University’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education in an extensive study of occurrences of didymo in the St. Marys River and Upper Peninsula waters, the risk of spread and why nuisance blooms are increasing — a phenomenon being observed worldwide.
There are no effective methods to eradicate didymo once established in a river or stream. To prevent spreading didymo and other aquatic invasive species to new locations, it is critical for recreational users to thoroughly clean, drain and dry waders, equipment and boats upon leaving a waterway.
“Didymo doesn’t meet the typical invasive species or the typical algae bloom. We have a lot to learn about the potential impact in Michigan streams,” LeSage said. “In the meantime, it will be important for people to report what they are seeing and clean, drain and dry their equipment when moving from water body to water body.”
If you observe didymo in the water, either as small, cotton ball-sized patches or thick blankets with rope-like strings that flow in currents, take photos, note the location and report it by using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at misin.mus.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app. The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will allow you to upload photos with a report.
Find more information on didymo and how to identify it at michigan.gov/invasives.
