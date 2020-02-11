CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Rockford man faced a drug-possession charge after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Jeffrey Allen Clark was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted, Clark faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.