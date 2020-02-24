Rodney woman charged with multiple transaction device-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Rodney woman was charged with multiple financial transaction device-related offenses after her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jennifer Rose Hudson was charged with one count each of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent and illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device for her connection with an incident on May 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which increase the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Hudson faces up to six years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hudson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
