LEROY — In June, the small community around LeRoy received heartbreaking news.
With the state and the country still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, news started to spread of a local teen who was involved in a serious work accident. Shortly after the community rallied in support of 16-year-old Rogan Nelson and his family.
The community gathered in June at the LeRoy Ballfields to show the Nelson family its support after their Rogan was seriously injured in a work-related accident near Petoskey. Rogan and his parents, Craig and Jolene, were in Grand Rapids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where the 16-year-old was said to be in stable but critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
At the June event, Rogan's great-grandfather Marvin Nelson said his grandson was working sodding and seeding areas along highways when the accident happened near Petoskey. It occurred when the work crew Rogan was a part of was moving from one job site to another.
Rogan and one other person were riding in the back with bales of straw and when one bale moved and rolled off, Rogan rolled off with it. Rogan was first taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey before he was moved to Grand Rapids in June.
In July, an online auction was held to help give financial support to his parents who were staying in Grand Rapids so they could be with Rogan.
Since the auction in July, things have been a constant stream of updates regarding Rogan's status. Recently, some of the biggest news was not shared and Rogan's mom Jolene said that was on purpose.
On Aug. 28, Rogan came home.
Considering what happened to her son, Jolene said she is continually surprised at his recovery, but she also understands he still has a long road ahead.
During his time in the hospital, Rogan not only had to overcome the injuries he sustained including a traumatic brain injury that included removing part of his skull, but he had to overcome collapsed lungs, cardiac arrests, infections, pentobarbital toxicity, and kidney and liver failures.
"Rogan is crazy incredible that he is doing this good. They say it is his youth," Jolene said. "They say every brain injury is like a fingerprint — they are all different and one is not like another."
When Rogan was eventually released from DeVos on Aug. 12 and went directly to Mary Free Bed, they got see just how different each head and brain injury can be.
Jolene said there were other adults or kids with similar type injuries as Rogan and they were not doing as well. While some of the recovery and therapy that Rogan did was physical, Jolene said it was more mental. He had to have the mental fortitude to push himself, which she said he learned through the various sports he played as a child and teen.
"When you grow up having coaches pushing you, he did everything they (nurses, doctors, or therapists) said and he worked so hard," she said.
When it comes to his memory, Jolene said Rogan remembers everything until the day of the accident. She said he doesn't even remember the morning before the accident occurred, which likely is a good thing. She also said he might have trouble remembering someone he has previously met at first but then after they start talking he starts remembering.
Early in his recovery, Jolene said Rogan's doctors were hoping he would be able to track a person or object with his eyes from his bed, and instead he was moving his arm and showing other fine motor skills. She also said doctors said many times people have head trauma like Rogan could be angry and swear a lot when they first wake up, but he sweet. And the longer he was conscious you could see his personality coming out, according to Jolene.
Although Rogan is home, Jolene said he still is going to Grand Rapids three times a week and for that reason, he is currently not enrolled in school. The plan is that after the holidays and the first of the New Year he will be back learning. In addition to the therapy three times a week, Rogan also has to have a surgery to put his skull back as he currently doesn't have roughly half his skull. He also has one last tube in his chest that also will have to be removed.
"We are hoping (he can have the skull surgery) in October. Rogan is hoping he can use it as a Halloween costume," she said. "The tube will be removed before the surgery."
Once he has these final things done, Jolene said her son will need to heal and that process will including continued therapy. She said it likely will be one to two years before he is back to "normal." Usually, people who have injuries like what Rogan has have some deficiencies but so far she said he doesn't.
For the longest time, Jolene said her son was the patient in Spectrum Health who was the most severe, and when she found that out it reminded her that Rogan was in a life or death situation. Throughout all of the ups and downs, she said her son has persevered and defied the odds.
"Maybe God was like, 'Sorry that happened,' and we will make him fine," she said. "Everyone says we are so lucky and I'm like, 'Shut up. This is not lucky,' but in the big picture we are."
