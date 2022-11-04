The Michigan House and Senate remain in recess, with the next sessions scheduled for Nov. 9, so this report describes some bills that have been introduced related to state regulations and restrictions on agriculture.
House Bill 6143: Ban local bans on making maple syrup
Introduced by Rep. Steven Johnson R-Wayland, to prohibit local governments from imposing an ordinance, policy or rules that prohibit or prevent an individual from tapping and collecting sap from a maple tree growing on his or her own property. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 1164: Revise care-giver lien on abandoned farm animal details
Introduced by Sen. Jon Bumstead R-Fremont, to revise details of a 19th century law (last amended in 1948) establishing that if an animal (meaning farm stock) is abandoned in the care of a person, the expenses incurred for that care become a lien against the animal, which may be sold to cover the amount owed. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5700: Authorize multi-state aerial pesticide applicator license
Introduced by Rep. Sarah Lightner R-Springport, to revise a state certification or registration mandate imposed on aerial pesticide applicators, establishing that if this state enters a reciprocal registration agreement with another state or the federal government, the out-of-state applicators covered by it would not need to also get the Michigan version. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 802 and House Bill 4596: Designate an official state native grain
Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier D-Detroit’s North End and Rep. Ronnie Peterson D-Ypsilanti, to establish in law that henceforth the “manoomin” plant (Zizania palustris and Zizania aquatica), also known as Michigan wild rice, and no other plant, shall be designated as the official State of Michigan native grain. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 697: Give selective income tax credits (subsidies) for certain farm sales
Introduced by Sen. Kim LaSata R-Bainbridge Township, to authorize individual income tax credits up to $32,000 for an owner who sells a farm or other “agricultural assets” to a “beginning farmer” as defined in the bill, and smaller credits for renting-out the property or assets, subject to approval by specified state officials. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5406: Expand agriculture department duties to giving corporate and other subsidies
Introduced by Rep. Angela Witwer D-Lansing, to expand the duties of the state Department of Agriculture by adding an “Office of Rural Development,” with the duty of promoting various government “economic development” schemes and granting subsidies to particular interests. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 4896: Ban declaring milkweed a “noxious weed”
Introduced by Rep. Samantha Steckloff D-Farmington Hills, to prohibit local governments from defining milkweed as a noxious or exotic weed. This would amend a law authorizing local commissioners of noxious weeds, who are required to “diligently inquire concerning the introduction and existence of noxious weeds” and “persistently apply” timely remedies and treatments. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 42: Give tax breaks for agri-tourism
Introduced by Sen. Roger Victory R-Hudsonville, to establish that a building on a farm used for agricultural tourism activities during part of the year is exempt from certain building code provisions if the tourism revenue is less than half the total farming revenue. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
