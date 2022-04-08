The legislature remains in recess for a spring break, so rather than votes this report describes some proposals legislators have offered related to abortion laws.
The issue is in the news due to speculation that an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling may revise the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in a way that allows for state bans on abortions up to the 15th week of pregnancy. This could make enforceable a 1931 Michigan law making it a felony to perform an abortion. The 1973 Roe outcome made that law unenforceable, but it was never repealed.
Introduced by Sen. Erika Geiss (D) and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D), respectively, to repeal a 1931 law that defines willfully giving a pregnant women drugs or using instruments intended to procure a miscarriage (abortion) as criminal manslaughter. Enforcement of this state statute was effectively halted after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which held that restricting a woman’s access to abortion violated an individual’s right to privacy recognized by the due process clause of the 14th amendment. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Introduced by Sen. Lana Theis (R) and Rep. Luke Meerman (R), respectively, to affirm the right to life of every unborn child in this state and support for 1931 state law making it a felony to perform an abortion, and “exhort” the Attorney General, police and regulators to enforce it. Republican majorities in both the House and Senate brought the non-binding measures to the floor and passed them on non-roll call voice votes in 2021.
Introduced by Sen. Lana Theis (R) and Rep. Julie Calley (R), respectively, to make it a crime subject to two years in prison and a $50,000 fine to knowingly perform or induce an abortion on a woman who wants it because a test indicates the unborn child has a disability, or is not the sex or race the mother would prefer. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Introduced by Sen. Kim LaSata (R) and Rep. Steve Carra (R), respectively, to prohibit a physician from performing an abortion without first determining whether there is a detectable fetal heartbeat, except in medical emergencies, with violations punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Introduced by Sen. Rep. Rachel Hood (D), to require Michigan public school sex education courses to “affirmatively recognize that individuals have different sexual orientations;” “be inclusive of same-sex relationships;” “teach pupils about gender, gender expression, and gender identity, and explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes;” include “ an objective discussion…of abortion” and much more. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
To prohibit knowingly performing research using organs, tissues, or cells taken from a dead embryo, fetus, or neonate obtained abortion. This and related bills would repeal an exception that allows this if the mother gives consent.
