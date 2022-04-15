House Bill 4256, Let service dog trainers bring animals into public facilities: Passed 34 to 4 in the Senate
To revise a law that requires facilities open to the public (“public accommodations”) to permit the use of a service animal by a person with a disability, so that it also requires them to allow trainers to use the facility to train or socialize a service animal.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 4705, Record licensing board hearings: Passed 33 to 5 in the Senate
To require audio recordings be made and retained for one year of public meetings of a state licensing board, a state commission panel, or other state boards with rule-making authority.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 4252, Increase certain state payments to railroad companies: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate
To increase the subsidies the state gives to railroad companies each year to maintain their active traffic control devices, circuitry, and appurtenances at rail grade crossings. Also, to increase the payments by 6.64% every other year going forward.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 5765, Allow ‘double dipping’ for corrections pensioners: Passed 101 to 3 in the House
To allow “retired” state prison employees to collect a pension while also getting paid to do corrections work. This authorization would expire two years after the bill becomes law.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 5569, Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies: Passed 101 to 1 in the House
To revise the “maintenance of effort” spending requirement that comes with counties accepting the privilege of having their own sheriff’s road patrols augmented with State Police “secondary road patrols” at no charge. This refers to a requirement that counties use this subsidy to permit a net-increase in patrols rather than substitute patrols paid for by state taxpayers for ones provided by county taxpayers. The bill would add some minor exceptions in some instances.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting
MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit www.MichiganVotes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.