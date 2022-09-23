Senate Bill 184, Impose drinking water safety mandate on school: Passed 35 to 1 in the Senate
To require schools and child care facilities to develop a “drinking water safety plan” that meets detailed standards and reporting requirements, and have at least one “filtered bottle-filling station” for every 100 occupants. State grants would be authorized, but no funding source is specified.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 1081, Stop naming roads after politicians: Passed 27 to 9 in the Senate
To no longer name Michigan roads after politicians, living or dead, and instead name them only after individuals who died in service to the state or a local community, or members of the military who were killed or performed acts of great heroism or valor. The bill would assign the duty of naming roads to a state board.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 5732, Increase spending on some communities’ road patrol subsidies: Passed 34 to 2 in the Senate
To earmark $15 million in liquor tax revenue to a “secondary road patrol and training fund,” with the intention of increasing subsidies for some local governments that come in the form of having State Police patrol their local roads.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 5956, Let courts keep imposing building and personnel costs on defendants: Passed 98 to 10 in the House
To extend for three more years a law that permits courts to impose a portion of their operating expenses on guilty defendants, such as building maintenance, employee benefit costs and more.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 6369, Extend driverless car facilitation law: Passed 106 to 2 in the House
To extend until 2027 the 2022 expiration of a 2016 law that prohibits local governments from imposing a local fee, registration, franchise, or regulation on an “on-demand automated motor vehicle network” devised for driverless cars.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 6195, Revise laws to incorporate lessons learned from COVID epidemic: Passed 62 to 36 in the House
To cap at 28 days the authority of the state health department to impose emergency orders in response to a “menace to public health,” after which legislative approval would be required to extend the order. This is one of a number of Republican bills to add various limits and reporting requirements to state agency emergency response measures.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 5751, Prescribe standards for “emotional support animal” certification: Passed 108 to 0 in the House
To make it a civil infraction subject to fines up to $2,000 for a health care provider to falsely certify that an individual has a need for an emotional support animal, for the purpose of allowing the individual to have an animal on or in property where pets are not allowed. A 2015 law requires the Department of Civil Rights to create credentials and vests for service animals to permit bringing them into a rental unit or public accommodations where animals are not allowed.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
