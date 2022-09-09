The Michigan House and Senate convened but held no votes this week, so this report describes some bills proposing or revising fees charged by governments.
Senate Bill 1133: Increase fee to record deeds
Introduced by Sen. Wayne Schmidt R-Traverse City, to increase from $2 to $4 the fee charged by a county register of deeds to record deeds and other instruments, starting Jan. 1, 2023. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 4610: Increase marriage license fee
Introduced by Rep. Terry Sabo D-Muskegon, to increase the license fee imposed by counties for a marriage license from $20 to $50, except in Wayne county where no cap applies. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6224: Prohibit certain above-cost fees charged by government
Introduced by Rep. Jeff Yaroch R-Richmond, to establish that the fees charged by the state for an application, license, registration, examination or similar government-mandated item must be reduced by the amount that it “does not bear a reasonable relation to the costs incurred” by the state. Agencies would have to give legislative appropriations committees annual reports on the “reasonableness” of their fees. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6159 and 6161: Regulate sale of portable electronics insurance
Introduced by Rep. Mike Mueller R-Linden and Rep. Richard Steenland D-Roseville, to impose regulation and a state licensure mandate on the sale of portable electronics insurance. This proposal includes a $1,000 license fee, plus a $500 renewal fee every other year, with lower amounts for sellers of 10 or less policies a year. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5961: Revise canoe and kayak fee and registration exemptions
Introduced by Rep. John Damoose R-Harbor Springs, to expand the canoe and kayak exemption to boat owners having to register and pay fees. Under current law the exemption applies to non-motorized canoes and kayaks up to 16 feet long. The bill would extend this 18 feet. Note: In the 1980s the state imposed this mandate and was forced to repeal it and issue refunds because of public objections. Also, many current canoes and kayaks are longer than 16 feet (and many are also longer than 18 feet). Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bills 5358 and 5359: Impose licensure mandates on hunting and fishing guides
Introduced by Rep. Gary Howell R-North Branch and Rep. John Cherry D-Flint, to impose licensure and detailed annual reporting mandates on individuals who act as a commercial “sport fishing guide” on inland waters, with a $150 license fee ($300 for nonresidents), and a $500 fine for guiding without a license (first offense). Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 975: Reduce concealed pistol license fee
Introduced by Sen. John Bizon R-Battle Creek, to reduce the application fee to get a state concealed pistol license, from $100 to $50. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 968: Double fee to register a boat
Introduced by Sen. John Bizon R-Battle Creek, to double the cost of boat registrations required by the state, and add a $10 surcharge. Fees currently run from $14 to $448 depending on the size, and would increase to $28 to $896. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 724: Double oil and gas extraction fee
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor, to double the regulatory fee imposed on drillers of oil and gas produced in this state and styled as a “monitoring, surveillance, enforcement, and administration fee,” from 1% to 2% of the market value of their production. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 575: Impose fees and registration mandates on tobacco “vape” sales
Introduced by Sen. Marshall Bullock D-Detroit, to impose an annual $100 per location state license mandate on retail sellers of a “tobacco product, vapor product, or alternative nicotine product at retail,” and also impose a registration mandate on vapor products. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bills 269 and 270: Reduce hunting license fee for some non-residents
Introduced by Sen. Curt VanderWall R-Ludington and Sen. Ed McBroom R-Vulcan, to reduce nonresident hunting license fees for individuals who own property in Michigan, and on individuals who used to live in Michigan but have since moved elsewhere. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 4004: Impose “literacy fee” on payday lenders
Introduced by Rep. Matt Hall R-Marshall, to impose a so-called “literacy fee” of $200 on payday lenders, which would go into a new government “consumer education and financial services access and literacy fund.” The bill would also permit these lenders to make “small loans” of up $2,500 for 90 days, in addition to short-term “payday” loans. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit www.MichiganVotes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.