The Michigan House and Senate convened but held no votes this week, so this report describes some bills proposing revisions to the laws that decriminalized marijuana and authorized a marijuana industry, and related statutes. Because the two laws that actually legalized both medical and “recreational” marijuana were enacted through the “initiated law” petition and popular vote process, any revisions to them require approval by three-fourths of the House and Senate.
House Bill 4085 and 4086: Exempt medical marijuana from sales and use tax
Introduced by Rep. Cynthia Johnson D-Detroit, to exempt medical marijuana from the state sales tax. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 1190: Revise local government marijuana business license allocations
Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier D-Detroit, to eliminate the requirement in the state’s legal marijuana business law requiring municipalities that limit the number of marijuana businesses to use a “competitive process” to determine which applicants will or won’t be granted a license. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6336: Ban villages restricting number of marijuana businesses
Introduced by Rep. Julie Calley R-Portland, to prohibit villages from amending their charter to prohibit or limit the number of marijuana stores and facilities within the jurisdiction. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 1108 and House Bill 6061: Let 18-year-olds work in marijuana businesses
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor and Rep. Kevin Coleman D-Westland, respectively, to lower the minimum age for working in licensed marijuana businesses from 21 to 18. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 1110: Ban unapproved “vapes”
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor, to prohibit the sale of “marihuana paraphernalia with a heating element” that does not meet the regulations prescribed by the bill. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor, to repeal a ban on individuals between age 18 and 21 working in the marijuana industry. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5766: Allow pot shops near school with school board approval
Introduced by Rep. Pamela Hornberger R-Chesterfield Township, to repeal a ban on locating a marijuana license within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school, if the local school board and municipality both agree. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 690 and House Bill 5562: Subsidize minority-owned marijuana business owners
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor and Rep. Joe Tate D-Detroit, respectively, to require the state agency in charge of regulating the marijuana industry to give cash subsidies to “minority-owned businesses” and “woman-owned businesses” looking to sell the drug. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5129: Ban marijuana sales in restaurants
Introduced by Rep. Julie Calley R-Portland, to expand a legal marijuana law provision banning use in public places to also include “food service establishments.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 4796: Mandate schools administer marihuana or CBD to certain students.
To require public and private schools to provide a designated staff member to administer or supervise a student taking a marihuana-infused or CBD product “as a rescue medication taken to immediately relieve or prevent the onset of symptoms.” The bill would require the state provide training for this, permit staff members who object and refuse, and more. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
