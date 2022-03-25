Senate Bill 875, Ban “photo-cop” red-light tickets: Passed 28 to 10 in the Senate
To prohibit the use of automated, unmanned, photographic traffic signal enforcement system (“photo-cops”) to issue traffic citations for violating red lights or stop signs.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 5541, Authorize use of multistate uniform bar examination: Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate
To authorize use of a “uniform bar examination” to fill the current Michigan mandate that lawyers be members of the state bar association, but only if Michigan officials choose to also administer this uniform test in this state. The bill would also increase a related bar examination fee.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 726, Authorize more school pension ‘double dipping’: Passed 34 to 2 in the Senate
To reduce from a year to four months the time period a former public school employee must be retired to be eligible to collect a paycheck as a substitute teacher while also collecting pension checks.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 4206, Authorize a no-fee snowmobile weekend: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To designate one weekend each winter in which the state’s snowmobile trails would be open with no requirement to register and pay fees.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
House Bill 4994, Authorize unclaimed shoe repair contributions: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To create a new public act (state law) prescribing that a cobbler or other person engaged in the business of shoe repair may donate unclaimed shoes to a charitable organization registered with the state after six months.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Resolution 119, Senate call to end public transportation mask mandates: Passed 22 to 16 in the Senate
To adopt a non-binding resolution that the Michigan Senate calls for an immediate end to public transportation face mask mandates on trains, planes and buses.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 565, Appropriate $4.7 billion for water and wastewater systems: Passed 34 to 3 in the Senate
To appropriate $4.709 billion for spending on water and wastewater infrastructure programs and grants. Of this $4.133 billion comes from federal “stimulus” and relief dollars, with the rest money collected by the state.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 565, Appropriate $4.7 billion for water and wastewater systems: Passed 95 to 7 in the House
The House vote on the large appropriations bill described above.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
Senate Bill 302, Add ‘voting twice is illegal’ declaration to voter registration: Passed 62 to 40 in the House
To add to the declarations an individual makes when registering to vote, a statement that the individual “understands it is a felony to offer to vote or attempt to vote more than once at the same election, in either the same or another voting precinct.”
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 5744, Authorize government granting approval to sell certain products: Passed 105 to 0 in the House
To authorize state regulators to issue “certificates of free sale” for food upon request of a “food processor.” This would verify a product is registered, is not disapproved by government administrators and is legal to sell. The bill does not mandate producers get the certificate or ban sales by ones who have not.
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
House Bill 5671, Increase cap on sales by home-based ‘cottage food’ operations: Passed 61 to 44 in the House
To increase from $25,000 to $40,000 the cap on annual sales by a home-based “cottage food” operation, which are exempt from state licensure mandates imposed on commercial food producers. Also, to allow these operations to sell over the internet or by mail-order through a third-party “cottage food delivery platform.”
Y Jack O’Malley (R) Lake Ann, Rep. Dist. 101
Y Michele Hoitenga (R) Manton, Rep. Dist. 102
Y Daire Rendon (R) Lake City, Rep. Dist. 103
Y John Roth (R) Traverse City , Rep. Dist. 104
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting
