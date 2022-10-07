The Michigan House and Senate did not meet this week, so instead of votes this report describes some bills that have been introduced to revise regulations and restrictions related to firearms.
House Bill 6350: Immunize owner of properly stored firearm from another’s misuse
Introduced by Rep. Mark Tisdel R-Rochester Hills, to establish that if an individual is charged with a crime in connection with a firearm he or she legally owns or possesses because another individual used the firearm in the commission of a crime, the legal owner has a “complete defense” if the gun was legally acquired, owned, and properly stored. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6275: Impose strict liability on gun stores for making prohibited sale
Introduced by Rep. Brenda Carter D-Pontiac, to establish that the owner or owners of a gun store are strictly liable for damages that result if the store sells, delivers, or transfers a firearm to an individual they knew or should have known is legally prohibited from possessing the firearm, and that gun is used to threaten, injure or kill another person. Also, to mandate that firearms dealers must have at least $1 million in liability insurance to cover this risk. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6338: Ban local or state enforcement of federal gun restrictions
Introduced by Rep. Steve Carra R-Three Rivers, to make it unlawful for a governmental entity, individual, person, company, association or other legal entity to enforce or seek to enforce any federal law, rule, regulation, executive order, or administrative order that imposes a tax, levy, fee, or stamp on firearms, accessories and ammunition; requires registration or tracking of gun owners or of firearms, ammo or accessories; and more. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6274: Impose new regulations on gun dealer employees
Introduced by Rep. Rachel Hood D-Grand Rapids, to mandate that gun stores require every employee who sells or has access to a firearm undergo fingerprinting, a background check, and get a concealed pistol license. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6273: Impose new regulations on gun dealer inventory
Introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony D-Lansing, to mandate that licensed gun dealers keep guns secured when the store is not open in a locked fireproof safe or vault, or with a hardened steel rod or cable. When open the guns would have to be either secured behind a counter and in a locked case, requiring that a customer ask an employee to examine it. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 6228: Ban 3-D printed guns
Introduced by Rep. Jeffrey Pepper D-Dearborn, to ban the manufacture, sale or possession of a 3-D printed guns. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5907: Ban unfinished guns with no serial number
Introduced by Rep. Lori Stone D-Warren, to require “hobbyist built firearms” to contain serial numbers on their frames or receivers. The bill would prohibit possession of a firearm or “firearm precursor” (unfinished frame or receiver) without a serial number, subject to 90 days in jail, and up to two years for subsequent offenses. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 785 and House Bill 5628: Ban firearms magazines that hold more than 10 rounds
Introduced by Sen. Rosemary Bayer D-Beverly Hills and Rep. Brenda Carter D-Pontiac, respectively, to prohibit the sale, production, or possession of high-capacity firearm magazines in Michigan, defined as ones that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Current owners could keep their “preban” magazines only if they report them to local police or sheriffs. A first-offense would be punishable by 90 days in jail and a $500 fine, subsequent ones would bring up to two years in prison. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5367: Repeal most restrictions on carrying concealed pistol
Introduced by Rep. Beau LaFave R-Iron Mountain, to essentially repeal the requirement to get a special license to carry a concealed pistol in most public places, but still require a license to carry in one of the “gun-free zones” where this is prohibited under current law (schools, day care facilities, sports stadiums or arenas, bars, bar/restaurants, places of worship, college dorms and classrooms, hospitals, casinos, large entertainment facilities and courts). Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Authorize additional enhanced “drive-by” shooting penalties
Introduced by Rep. Cynthia R Neeley D-Flint, to authorize additional enhanced penalties for “drive-by shootings.” The bill authorizes up to 40 years in prison for a shooting into a residence that causes the serious impairment of bodily function in another person, and lesser penalties depending on the consequences of the shooting. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 4869: Mandate background check for all gun purchases
Introduced by Rep. Felicia Brabec D-Ann Arbor, to mandate the same background check to purchase a firearm in Michigan or to bring one into the state. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 352: Let local governments ban guns in their buildings
Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor, to permit local governments to ban the possession of firearms on property owned or leased by the local government. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit www.MichiganVotes.org.
