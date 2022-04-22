Senate Bill 995, Restrict certain local government lawsuits against pharmaceutical makers: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate
To prohibit local governments from filing lawsuits related to claims defined in two legal settlements against certain drug producers, one called the “Janssen settlement” and another called the “National Prescription Opiate Litigation.”
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Senate Bill 994, Create another government opioid commission: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate
To create a 26-member “opioid advisory commission” comprised of specified political appointees and state officials, and would provide annual reviews of state government’s activities in this area. This would be in addition to a separate “Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Commission,” which itself replaced an earlier Controlled Substances Advisory Commission, and an Advisory Committee on Pain and Symptom Management.
Y Curt VanderWall (R) Ludington, Sen. Dist. 35
Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting
