The Michigan House and Senate are in recess until after election day, so this report describes some bills proposing revisions to election law.
House Bill 6240: Require millage votes be on regular election dates
Introduced by Rep. Jeff Yaroch R-Richmond, to require all property tax millage elections to be held on the November, August or May election dates. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5959: Require Secretary of State create online absentee ballot applications
Introduced by Rep. Julie Calley R-Portland, to require the Secretary of State to set up a system that allows voters to apply online for an absentee ballot. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5952: Require clerks give incomplete absentee ballot voters a ‘do over’
Introduced by Rep. Yousef Rabhi D-Ann Arbor, to require local election clerks to notify a voter who submits an absentee ballot with a bad signature, or who forgets to sign it, and require them to permit an in-person “do over” any time before the polls close at 8:00 pm on election day. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5949: Require municipalities to provide early voting system
Introduced by Rep. Laurie Pohutsky D-Livonia, to require municipalities to provide “early voting” beginning on the second Saturday before election day and ending on the Sunday before election day. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5519: Require state pay for absentee ballot drop boxes
Introduced by Rep. Kara Hope D-Holt, to require and establish rules for cities and townships to provide accessible ballot drop boxes before elections, and require the state to pay for it. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
House Bill 5515: Require state pay for prepaid absentee ballot postage
Introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter D-Detroit, to require absentee ballot return envelopes to have prepaid postage paid for by the state. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 284: Ban private funding of government election activity
Introduced by Sen. Dan Lauwers R-Brockway Township, to prohibit the state or local governments from accepting a “gift of money or other consideration to be used for an election related activity or for election related equipment” from “an individual or entity.” This would apply to “voter registration, voter eligibility review, mailing of election materials, sharing of voter information, creation or dissemination of advertisements about an election, or recruiting and hiring precinct election inspectors.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
Senate Bill 300: Authorize early voting
Introduced by Sen. Wayne Schmidt R-Traverse City, to authorize early voting in Michigan elections. The bill would require polls to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Saturday before election day at places to be identified by local election clerks. Disclosure or characterization of early voting results or votes would be a felony. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.
SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Please visit www.MichiganVotes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.