CADILLAC — The expectation is the roof of the new addition at Cadillac High School will be completed soon, which will allow for crews to get moving on interior work.
Skillman Corporation Site Superintendent for the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond projects Dan Viox said, weather permitting, the roof will be completed in the next couple of weeks. He said in reality it will take eight to 10 days for crews to finish the work, but again it is going to be weather dependent.
Once the roof is completed on the new addition, Viox said all the finishes on the first floor of the new addition like paint and drywall can be completed. He said things like utilities, electricity, HVAC and fire suppression are installed and only fire alarms need to be installed.
As for the second floor, those things are being roughed in and awaiting the completion of the roof to be finished.
We are not stopping, but we are slowed down. In some areas, we are ahead of schedule, but in others, we are just a little behind. We can pick that up once the roof is done,” he said.
Other things that have been completed over the past few weeks include some brickwork on the exterior of the new addition.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the last few weeks have probably been the most disruptive for high school students and staff. It hasn’t been anything big, but they have rolled with it and been flexible.
By the end of the summer, Viox said the first two floors of the new addition will be close to completion, with the expectation of students and staff moving in by the start of the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year to allow for the upgrades to the old part of the high school.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
