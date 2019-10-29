LAKE CITY — Sheryl Root was surprised to be named the 2019 Lake City Citizen of the Year, but that was a surprise she almost missed.
While 2018 Citizen of the Year Amy Helsel was talking about Root and her involvement in the community, she jokingly said Root almost didn’t come. It took some coaxing from a friend, but she ultimately did. After she realized Helsel was talking about her, she started to fully understand why her friend wanted her to go to Monday’s annual Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Meeting.
“I was taking a year off. I was not going to come this year and my very good friend Kris (Patterson) said, ‘you are going this year?’ and I was like ‘I don’t think so.’ She told me she bought me a ticket and kept shaming me into it,‘ Root joked. “So here I am.‘
Root said it took about three of Helsel’s clues as she was introducing the Citizen of the Year for her to realize she was talking about her. That is when the light bulb went off and she realized that is why her friend tried so hard to get her to come.
Root was recognized for her work with the Lake City Athletic Boosters, the Northern Cruisers Car Club and the annual car cruise and car show, the Missaukee Golf Course Board and the chamber. She also was recognized for serving on boards and organizations she actively volunteers for.
In addition to Root, Helsel also recognized the organization that was named the Lake City Spirit of the Community. That organization was the Lake City Women’s Club. Helsel said the women’s club does countless projects around town that make Lake City beautiful and painted projects with kids during the Greatest Fourth in the North, decorated cookies during the annual tree lighting, raised money during an annual golf outing and donates books to Lake City Area Schools.
Also during the banquet, Diane Redman was named the 2019 Volunteer of the Year and Main Street Spectacles was named the Business of the Month for November. Finally, Shayne Nelson was voted to a one year term on the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors while Neal Soenksen and Duane Baldwin were elected to serve three-year terms.
