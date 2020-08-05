ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP — Rose Lake had three nominations up for grabs on Tuesday's ballot.
The Republican nomination was won by Roy Kissinger against Tammy Stoner. The unofficial vote count was 262 votes for Kissinger and 212 votes for Stoner.
For the township clerk position, three names were on the ballot with Vicky Schaefer winning against Karrie Maes and Gale Wanstead. The unofficial vote came out to 175 for Schaefer, 137 for Wanstead and 161 for Maes.
Voters were also able to vote for up to two township trustee candidates to receive the Republican nomination.
On the ballot were Kevin Draper, Carole Edstrom, Jay Moyer, Gary Wall and Jack Wilson. Draper and Edstrom were the top two votes and unofficial count of 393 and 178 votes, respectively. Moyer's unofficial vote count came in at 42, Walls' at 73 and Wilson's at 149.
Those who won the nomination will move on to the November general election.
