CADILLAC — The Rotary Club has been in Cadillac for 100 years this year.
To celebrate, "Rotary Charities" organization is donating $100,000, split among various local groups. While the Rotary Club has been in town for 100 years, Rotary Charities formed 10 years ago after the businessman Carl T. Johnson gave Rotary a $1 million endowment.
The group doesn't spend down the endowment; instead, Rotary Charities works with the club to give money based on how much money the endowment has earned in the stock market.
"In conjunction with Rotary celebrating the 100-year anniversary, the stock market is doing very, very well the last couple of years," said Bob Marcus, chairman of Rotary Charities. "We had in excess of $100,000 that we could donate."
Today, Rotary and Rotary Charities are announcing 25 organizations that have received checks.
"We wanted to do a large in-person celebration," said Randy Hill, preident of the Rotary Club. But that can't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We figured this is the next best thing."
Rotary filmed charity representatives receiving checks and will air the video this afternoon on television and, later today, on their social media channels.
"I think it's outstanding. I think it's a great way to commemorate our hundred-year celebration," Hill said. "You know, all the organizations that received financial assistance from us are worthy organizations that do great work in our community, so we're excited and happy to be able to help them any way we can."
Marcus said most of the groups who are receiving donations from Rotary Charities have received funds from the organization in the past.
Donation amounts vary between $2,500 and $10,000 and don't have strings attached, Marcus said.
Organizations that didn't receive funds can still apply for donations from Rotary Charities, Marcus said.
Hill and Marcus are also encouraging people to attend Rotary Club meetings if you're interested in serving the community.
Membership requirements are less strict than they used to be, with far looser attendance requirements.
Approximately 60 people are curently club members, Hill said.
"We have people that are retired all the way down to people that are just entering the workforce," Hill said. "I'm really excited about some of the newer members that we've taken on in the last six months. I think it's, it's definitely good for the future of our club."
Rotary Club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wex, with every fifth Tuesday being used for a service project (next Tuesday, they're planning to work at Veterans Park).
Nonprofits who are receiving funds from Rotary Charities include:
After 26
Cadillac Fire Department
Cadillac Honor Guard
Cadillac Police Department
Camp Torenta
Carl T. Johnson Center
City of Cadillac - Green Way Signage
Eagle Village
Friends of the White Pine Trail
Friends of the Cadillac Library
Habitat for Humanity
Healing Private Wounds
Hospice of Michigan
Hospice of Munson Medical
Imagination Library
Love Inc.
Michigan State Police - Cadillac Post
New Hope Center
Oasis
Salvation Army
Stehouwer Clinic
Veterans Serving Veterans
Wexford County Sheriff's Department
Wexford County Land Conservancy
YMCA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.