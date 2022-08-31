CADILLAC — The Rotary Club of Cadillac recently awarded two grants worth nearly $50,000 to two projects related to Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Rotary awarded $23,400 to the Viking Softball Association toward renovations of Kysor Memorial Field on Leeson Street. The Viking Softball Association is a program for all girls ages 7 to 14.
“On behalf of the Viking Softball Association and its families, we are so thankful and honored to be the recipients of the generous gift from the Cadillac Rotary for Bring Back the Grass at Lesson Fields project at Kysor Field project,” said Eric Stuart, President of the Viking Softball Association.
“The overwhelming support truly blesses us as we develop a catalyst for change in our community for youth softball. Through this donation, we have been able to install irrigation and electricity upgrades at the Kysor ballpark as we continue to work towards restoring the ballpark.”
“The support of the Cadillac Rotary has truly launched our projects and is making a difference in our great community. We are extremely grateful. Thank you for your impact on our community and the future of our youth.”
Rotary Club also awarded $25,000 toward the construction of a new press box in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Veterans Memorial Stadium was constructed as a living memorial to the Wexford County men who gave their lives in our nation’s wars,” reads a Rotary press release. “Rotary Club of Cadillac was genuinely excited to recognize the importance of the stadium renovations.”
“The Rotary Club of Cadillac has always been the leader in supporting projects in our Community, and this project was no different,” said John Horrigan, who’s on the committee working to refurbish the stadium. “We are very grateful to Rotary and the community for their support.”
