CADILLAC — Rotary Club of Cadillac recently announced that Jessica Holly is the 2022-2023 Rotary president as of July 1.
According to a Rotary press release, Holly has been a Rotary member and club secretary since May 2016. Her goals are to strengthen Rotary’s image in the community, have a successful annual auction and plan service projects to demonstrate Rotary’s service above self-motto.
Holly, who is a wife, mom of four children and realtor for City to Shore, is looking forward to her year as president.
“I’m so thrilled at the opportunity to serve this amazing group and the community in this capacity and would invite anyone with a passion to help others and improve the community, both locally and globally, to join us,” Holly said.
According to the press release, Rotary Club of Cadillac has donated more than $2 million to community projects through Rotary Charities, its annual auction, charitable requests and scholarships.
