Rotary Club of Cadillac announces Susan Dennis as 2021-2022 president

CADILLAC — Rotary Club of Cadillac announced recently that Susan Dennis is the 2021-2022 president as of July 1.
Dennis has been a Rotary member since 2015 and she said she's looking forward to her year as president. Her goal is to strengthen Rotary's image in the community, have a successful annual auction, and plan service projects to demonstrate Rotary's "service above self" motto.
"I am most honored and humbled to be 2021-2022 president for the Rotary Club of Cadillac," Dennis said. "The Rotary Club of Cadillac has done so much for our community. I'm so very proud to be a part of this club."
Dennis added, "Our club continues to pledge Rotary's four-way test: is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build good will and better friendships; and will it be beneficial to all concerned.‘
“We continue to go the extra mile in building the club and carrying out the many worthwhile projects that benefit our community," Dennis said. "We are always looking for new members that believe in our community and making it beautiful."
Rotary's schedule of events include:
Annual White Pine Bike Ride, Pints for Polio, Rotary's Annual Auction, Clam Lake River cleanup, Rotary Strive for Stride 5K Race/Walk on Memorial Day, awarding five $1,000 Scholarships to CAPS seniors, and four Community Service Days.
Rotary Club of Cadillac has donated more than $2 million to community projects through Rotary Charities, their annual auction, charitable requests and scholarships.
