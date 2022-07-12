CADILLAC — The secondary education plans of five Cadillac Area Public Schools seniors recently were given financial boosts.
Rotary of Club of Cadillac announced this week that it awarded five $1,000 scholarships to five students, Lindsey Meier, Elliot LaVigne, Emily Mason, Julia Jezek and Emily Ward.
According to a Rotary press release, annually the Rotary Club of Cadillac awards scholarships to graduating Cadillac High School seniors who exhibit high standards of excellence, school and community leadership, challenges of obstacles faced and overcame, and an outstanding grade point average.
Students and their parents were invited to a Rotary lunch meeting in June, where the scholarships were awarded.
The press release states that Rotary Club of Cadillac has donated over $2 million to community projects through Rotary charities, its annual auction, charitable requests, scholarships and many annual committee budgets.
