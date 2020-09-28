CADILLAC — Rotary Club of Cadillac recently installed six colorful bike racks throughout the city with support from a district grant.
According to a press release from Rotary Club of Cadillac, Rotary District 6290 offers a matching grant opportunity each year for community projects such as this one.
“This year, we were able to collect $2,500 — $1,000 from Cadillac Rotary Charities, $1,000 from Cadillac Area Community Foundation, and $500 from the CACF Youth Advisory Committee — to receive $2,500 from the Rotary District 6290 to cover the $5,000 cost of the bike racks installed in the Cadillac Commons,‘ said Rotarian Doreen Lanc.
The six bike racks were constructed to not only promote economic and community development, but they also promote culture and art, health, and recreation, the press release states.
Rotary worked with Cadillac Fabrication to design the bike racks to highlight the Cadillac Commons area.
“Cadillac trails like the White Pine Trail, Cadillac Pathway, Lake Cadillac Bike Path, Mackenzie Trail, and Clam River Greenway have made Cadillac a destination for biking,‘ Lanc said. "We have more than 200 miles of multi-terrain trails. The new bike racks will allow riders to park their bike safely while visiting, eating, and shopping in our downtown.‘
