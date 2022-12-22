Rotary Club of Cadillac to raise money toward new sign, other enhancements at Up North Arts

CADILLAC — The Up North Arts building on Chestnut Street will soon become much more noticeable and aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
At least that’s the goal of a project announced recently by Rotary Club of Cadillac.
“Rotary Club of Cadillac is excited to announce the 2023 Annual Auction project is the Up North Arts beautification project,” reads a Rotary press release. “The beautification project involves a makeover of the front of the building and adding signage that can be used for community announcements, school activities, and programs that Up North Art offers.”
Up North Arts board secretary Amy Gonzales said the project entails the placement of a digital sign in front of the center. Gonzales said not only will the sign advertise the Up North Arts Center, but also the other organizations that use the building.
Those organizations include the Cadillac Senior Center, Northern Lights Irish Dance Academy, Northern Lites Readers Theatre and the Wexford Genealogy Organization.
In addition, Gonzales said they intend to use the sign to advertise other non-profits and arts-related groups in the Cadillac area. Gonzales said expanding the sign’s usage to benefit the entire community helped to make the project something Rotary was interested in supporting.
The Annual Rotary Auction is being planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Fox Motors Showroom.
“The Rotary Auction Committee is thrilled about working with the Up North Arts team,” the Rotary press release continues. “They plan to have many exciting art items, music, fabulous food, a cartoonist and our traditional silent and live auction.”
According to the Rotary press release, the annual auction has enabled Rotary to donate nearly $2 million to community projects.
“This project, like the many before it, demonstrates Rotary’s commitment to ‘Service Above Self,’” the press release concludes.
“We feel this is such a blessing,” said Up North Arts board president Tim Florinki. “We’re very grateful to have this opportunity. I have to commend our board members for their support and the work they put into this. ... Also, a big ‘thank you’ to Rotary for valuing the arts and acknowledging us as a worthwhile organization.”
Gonzales said the sign installation and makeover of the front of the building is the first phase of a larger plan to enhance the facility’s appearance.
Phase two will include creating an “art walk” with gardens, art fixtures and other elements in front of the center. The second phase also includes power washing the exterior of the building and applying new paint.
While they intend to cover the first phase of the project with the Rotary grant money, Gonzales said they’ll be looking to raise additional funds on their own to fund the second phase.
Gonzales estimated the sign could be installed in front of the center sometime in 2023, while the second phase of the project may take a couple of years to complete.
