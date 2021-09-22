CADILLAC — Attracting more than 100 bikers over the last two years, the Rotary Club of Cadillac is planning its third annual White Pine Trail Ride.
Taking place on Saturday, Oct 2, the ride will raise funds for the White Pine trail and the rotary club hopes to see even more riders at this year’s event.
“Many other riding events have been canceled the last couple of years due to COVID19, but this one will allow people to ride completely independently and safely while still enjoying this amazing resource right in our community,” said rotary member Mark Lagerwey.
Bikers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a 12, 24, 58 or 83-mile round trip starting from the downtown Cadillac city parking lot located south of the Rotary Performing Arts pavilion. The different races include:
• Turtle pond Family Cruise, a 12-mile ride from parking lot to 48 Road and back.
• Tustin Pleasure Peddler; a 24-mile ride from parking lot to Tustin and back.
• Reed City Ride; a 58-mile ride to Reed City and back.
• Tough Enough Tour; an 83-mile ride to Big Rapids and back.
Rest stops will be set up along the paved trail in Hobart, Tustin, Reed City and Big Rapids. As riders return to Cadillac, a picnic lunch will be provided.
Shirts and ride registration packets will be available for pickup at the downtown market Friday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. or the day of the ride after 8 a.m. White Pine Ride hats will be available for purchase.
