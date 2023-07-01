One of Rover’s favorite times of the year is upon us, Independence Day.
Rover loves celebrating America’s birthday with friends and family whether it means a day at the beach, the pool or a barbecue. Rover, unlike some of his fellow canines, also loves fireworks, but this year it means people will have to take extra precautions when lighting them due to dry conditions.
Regardless of what a person does to celebrate the Fourth of July, Rover hopes everyone has a safe and fun holiday on Tuesday. He also hopes everyone can take a moment to put aside differences to come together, celebrate and take pride in being Americans. Happy Fourth of July!
As for the questions, Rover looked into a question about whether a roundabout was coming to a local intersection, whether people can place signs or other things in rights-of-way and when a bi-annual hazardous waste disposal day will next occur.
Remember, if you have a question, you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: Are they going to be putting in a roundabout at M-115 and M-55? There are a lot of rumors going around about it.
A: Michigan Department of Transportation North Region spokesperson James Lake told Rover there are not any plans for building a roundabout at that location. He said MDOT routinely monitors crash patterns throughout the region, including that intersection. When an area or intersection reaches a certain threshold, Lake said MDOT will look at correction crash patterns with roundabouts or other things like traffic signals.
Once an intersection has been identified as an area of concern with a correctable crash pattern, Lakes said MDOT does a road safety audit. They also bring in engineers and other local stakeholders to talk about preferred alternatives.
Once a preliminary plan is developed, Lake said if it involves a roundabout MDOT will bring the community to the table via public meetings to allow them to comment and have their questions answered.
To be clear, Lake said that has not happened for the M-115 and M-55 intersection you are referencing.
Q: Is it legal for people to put sale signs, and other materials promoting events, etc. on lamp poles and other public spaces in Cadillac?
A: As the band Tesla sang, “Signs, signs, everywhere there’s signs.” To answer this question, Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
Payne told Rover that it is illegal to put signs in the city’s right of way and other people’s property unless you ask those individuals. Payne said when he or members of the city crews see these signs in the right-of-way, they are removed.
Q: When and where will Wexford County/Cadillac next host a hazardous waste day?
A: One was recently held on May 6 at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant. Last year the event also was held in September, but Rover couldn’t find anything about when it was going to be held later this year on the city’s website.
Rover reached out to Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin who told him the fall iteration of the hazardous waste disposal day will be on Saturday, Sept. 23. Like always, it will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1121 Plett Road.
In partnership with Wexford County, the city has been helping people dispose of their hazardous waste for several years. Held twice a year since 2018, the events, in total, have collected more than 123,000 pounds of hazardous waste, according to information from a story about the May disposal day.
Eligible waste items include the following: aerosols, bug spray, dyes, floor care products, floor wax, furniture polish, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, medicines, oven cleaners, scouring powders, spot and stain removers, spray dust cleaners, thermometers, upholstery cleaners, algaecides, ant and roach powder, bug sticks and creams, fertilizers, fly strips, fungicides, garden dusts/sprays, herbicides, insecticides, rat and rodent poison, weed killer, wood stains, alcohols, creosote, cutting oil, fluorescence bulbs, glues, mineral spirits, naphtha, oil-based paints, oil stains, paintbrush cleaner, paint stripper, polyurethane coatings, rust remover, turpentine, wood preservatives, brake fluid, car solvents, car wax, engine cleaner, metal polish, herbicides, mercury vapor lamps, pesticides, fungicides, milk house chemicals and fertilizers.
Chemical wastes from farms are limited to 10 gallons per farm. Non-accepted wastes include latex paint, used motor oil, automotive batteries, smoke detectors and electronics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.